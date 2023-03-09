It’s March! Not only is it March, but March came in like a lamb. As we enter into the month, we also enter another busy season. There are lots of things happening in the coming weeks that we can be excited about. There’s spring break, Easter weekend, the return of spring softball/baseball season, and more sunny days! We’ll complete our ISASP tests, 4th grade is going to Herbert Hoover for a field trip, and the book fair comes to town. Keep an eye on our social media pages, check your email often, and stay up to date so you don’t miss a minute of the fun. – Mrs. Holtz
Again, the online registration MUST be done before Monday, March 27 to guarantee a t-shirt. Online registration will be closed after Thursday, April 20 and anyone wanting to register after that time will need to fill out a paper registration and consent form and bring it to the Spartan Dash.
Volunteers needed! – Spartan Dash is needing more volunteers to be stationed at obstacles this year. Work one, two, or more hours to provide directions to families through the obstacles. Have a group and want to volunteer together? That’s even better! Reach out to spartandash2019@gmail.com if interested.
SIS Yearbook orders
Our ’22-’23 yearbooks are ready to be ordered. Orders can be made online or by filling out an order form. All orders are due by Thursday, June 1. To order online go to inter-state.com/order and use code 74914J.
Special Events
Check out the fun times ahead!
WIN with Reading – SIS and Lakeview students will have fun all March long as they win with reading! Encourage your child to keep reading, even over spring break, and to log their reading. Students who fill the Win With Reading Book Log between now and the last week of March will be rewarded for their dedication to win with reading. Simply bring your completed log sheet to the Book Fair and pick your prize.
Book Fair – The Book Fair is coming March 27-31! Students will have a chance to browse and shop sometime during the week. Plan to come check it out the evening of Tuesday, March 28 when we’ll be giving out our Win with Reading winners. The Book Fair will be open at both buildings from noon until 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29, — noon-5:00 p.m. at Lakeview only
Thursday, March 30, — 10:00 a.m.-noon at SIS
Friday, March 31, — 10:00 a.m. to noon at SIS and noon-3:00 p.m. at Lakeview
We encourage younger shoppers to use Tuesday or Wednesday evening with a parent to shop but will be able to accommodate independent shoppers, as well as teachers with classes, during the other open times. Older students are encouraged to use the ewallet accounts. More information on ewallet can be found at https://bookfairs.scholastic.com/content/bookfairs/en/misc/bfc-ewallet.html.
SIS students can shop Tuesday evening with parents at WIN with Reading but can also shop with their class as usual during the day Tuesday, Thursday, or Friday.
The District has identified March 27-April 4 as our ISASP testing dates. Students will complete these tests online. Teachers have been preparing for these tests by taking a few short practice tests to help students familiarize themselves with the testing platform and navigation features. Please talk to your child about the importance of a good night’s sleep and a healthy breakfast! It’s the little things that make a big difference!