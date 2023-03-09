A note from the Principal

It’s March! Not only is it March, but March came in like a lamb. As we enter into the month, we also enter another busy season. There are lots of things happening in the coming weeks that we can be excited about. There’s spring break, Easter weekend, the return of spring softball/baseball season, and more sunny days! We’ll complete our ISASP tests, 4th grade is going to Herbert Hoover for a field trip, and the book fair comes to town. Keep an eye on our social media pages, check your email often, and stay up to date so you don’t miss a minute of the fun. – Mrs. Holtz

