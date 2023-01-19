Calendar
Jan. 30: PTO meeting, 6:00 p.m., Media Center
Principal’s note
SMS Families,
Happy 2023 and welcome to the S2 of the 2022-23 school year. Our transition to second semester is pretty seamless at the middle school. Student schedules remain pretty much the same, with the exception of moving from Health to Industrial Technology and flip-flopping between Art and Gateway to Technology, as was explained in a previous newsletter. As we don’t operate on credits like a high school would, the end of the quarter or semester really isn’t an end – in some cases classes might have been in the middle of a unit as we went to Winter Break.
We are excited to get some of our clubs and organizations off the ground, starting with Math Club and Chess Club, which will both start in January. Look for additional opportunities as we move closer to the spring months. Thank you to the staff members sponsoring these groups.
We are excited about our professional development day on January 16. Middle school teachers will continue their work with Student Centered Classrooms, Social Emotional Behavior Health, and spend time with their content teams focused on Guaranteed and Viable Curriculum.
Please remind your child to dress appropriately for the winter weather. We do get outside for recess whenever possible using 25 degrees as a rough indicator to determine if we need to stay inside.
Thank you for being an active member of our SMS Family.
Respectfully,
Mike Herdliska
Middle School Principal
Student & Staff recognition
Congratulations to the following, who were acknowledged during our December assembly: Colton Sieverding, Ella Einwalter, Bria Moel, Beckett Kruse, Gabby Jedlicka, Kaylnn Timmons, Keegan Goldesberry, Mrs. Freich, Mrs. Stout, Mrs. Lighty, Mrs. Noonan.
Donation request
Garbage bags – Mrs. Stout would greatly appreciate any used plastic garbage bags for storing individual student work while working with clay.
Kleenex – Any classroom would certainly appreciate a boost to the supply of tissues.
Lunchroom reminders
Please do not send pop with your child’s home lunch. Pop is not permitted during the school day.
Please remember that a free breakfast is offered through the end of the 2022-23 school year.
Clubs & Organizations
Chess Club – Will kick off on Jan. 19 at 7:30 a.m. in Ms. Korth’s room. Students are encouraged to bring a chess set if possible. Mr. Jedlicka, Mr. Hendrickson, and Ms. Korth will be supervising.
Math Club – Mrs. Coons and Mr. McNulty will host the first Math Club meeting on Jan. 23. Sessions will run from 3:20 – 4:00 p.m. in Mr. McNulty’s room.
Tri-Star Basketball Contests – Jan. 29
The Optimist Club of Solon will host their annual Tri-Star Basketball Contests Jan. 29 at the Solon Community Center for boys and girls age 8 thru 13. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place awards to each age. Boys & Girls Champion win a gift certificate.
Registration – 12:30 p.m. Contests start at 1:00 p.m. Requires application with parental agreement signature and liability waiver form completed & signed by parent. Please bring your own basketball.
Save the date – 7th & 8th grade Winter Dance
There will be a parent sponsored Winter Dance for all 7th & 8th graders Jan. 27 at the Community Center.
PTO news
Next meeting – Monday, Jan. 30, 6:00 p.m. in the Media Center
Thursday activities
Students involved in co-curricular activities are welcome to remain in the common area until 3:15 when released to practices or games. Students not involved in co-curricular activities must make other plans for this time.
Absences & Appointments
Please contact the OFFICE when your son/daughter will be late or need to leave early. We will get your child a pass and have him/her waiting for you upon your arrival. You are welcome to come in to sign your child in/out, but it is not required.
You are welcome to use the bus drop off area during the school day for drop off or pick up.
Co-Curricular eligibility process
Students who wish to participate in or attend school sponsored activities must attend school the entire day which precedes the activity, unless permission has been given by the principal for the student to be absent. Medical and dental appointments are excluded from this expectation when appropriate documentation is provided.
Academic and attendance requirements:
• A student must be passing all subjects to be eligible for co-curricular activities. Those who fail to meet this requirement at any of the weekly checkpoints will be ineligible until the next checkpoint.
• A student must be in attendance the entire school day, excluding field trips and excused appointments, to be eligible for co-curricular activities on that day.
• Students are responsible for all assignments and tests given during an absence for a scheduled event, and may be required to have all work done upon return.
• Any exception to the above expectations must be cleared through the building principal, and likely involve a review of student progress through the collaboration of student, staff, and parents.
Activities schedule
Any questions can be directed to Casey Hack, district Activities Director, chack@solon.k12.ia.us
