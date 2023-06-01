In case you missed it! On May 4, 2023, Governor Reynolds signed House File 718, establishing a homestead tax exemption for claimants 65 years of age or older. In addition to the homestead tax credit, eligible claimants who own the home they live in and are 65 years of age or older on or before January 1 of the assessment year are now eligible for a homestead tax exemption. For the assessment year beginning on January 1, 2023, the exemption is for $3,250 of taxable value. For assessment years beginning on or after January 1, 2024, the exemption is for $6,500 of taxable value. An exemption is a reduction in the taxable value of the property rather than a direct reduction in the amount of property tax you pay. The digital form is available online from the Johnson County Assessor’s office or on paper at the Solon Public Library. You can visit us to pick up the form, complete it, and we’ll help you scan it to email to the Assessor’s office. The form is due by July 1 for the current tax year.
The Solon Area Garage Sales have arrived! Pick up your copy of the official sales list and map at the Library or download a copy from our website. Sales are held Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3. Take advantage of the area wide sales and find something on your wish list! Visit the Friends of the Library sale, open from 8 a.m. to Noon, both Friday and Saturday in the Library meeting room. The annual Solon Area Garage Sales are sponsored by the Friends of the Library, they organize, provide the listings and maps, and all proceeds help the Friends continue to support Library programs.