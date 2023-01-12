Library Events
The Winter Library Challenge continues in January! We challenge you to participate in activities and discover new materials to check out at the Library where secret codes will be provided at each program and around the Library. Turn in your completed slips at the Library by January 31st to pick a small prize and enter to win a grand prize. Challenge yourself and win this WIN-ter!
January’s Family Fun Night will take place Saturday, January 14th at the Solon Community Center. We’ll begin with gym games at 6 p.m. and move to the auditorium at 7 p.m. for the movie, DC League of Super Pets [PG] and popcorn. You can’t beat a free night of family fun!
Test your knowledge with Trivia Night at the Library. Join us in-person on Friday, January 27th at 6:30 p.m. as teams compete to win bragging rights (and a prize) in this general knowledge trivia. Teams of no more than 6 will participate in 4 rounds of questions to win prizes. Unlike any other trivia, teams will be able to use resources! Teams can stop into the library to check out up to 5 books of their choice to reference during game play. Register online, over the phone, or in-person.
Chair Yoga continues this winter — keep your body and mind in healthy form. During January and February, we’ll utilize instructor Julie’s video instructions for Chair Yoga on Mondays at 12:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Don’t miss Coffee and Conversations on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. for a chance to catch up with friends over a warm cup of coffee.
Do you have a collection you would like to display at the library? We would love to showcase your special collections or a themed display for a month. Please contact Library Director Liz King at lking@solon.lib.ia.us or call the library to schedule a month to showcase your talents and creativity.
The 2nd Annual “Put a Bid On it” Art Auction hosted by the Solon Public Library Foundation will be held in March 2023. The Foundation is seeking donations for the art auction. If you have a piece that no longer works in your space, are an artist, collector, or just love the Library, please keep the Foundation in mind. Donations can be dropped off at the Library during regular hours, receipts are available. Thank you for supporting the Solon Public Library Foundation.
Library Access
Regular Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays.
Please note: Friday, January 13th, the Library will be closed for Staff In-Service. Staff will be led by our Southeast District Consultant from the State Library as we continue to work on objectives for the Library’s strategic plan.
Don’t forget, the digital library is always available! Find an eBook, eAudiobook, magazines and more with the Libby app. You can even stream classic films, discover new favorites, and more with Kanopy.
What’s New?
Whether you enjoy a tale with a bit of a love story, historical fiction, or a modern western… find something new at the Library. Here are a few titles new to our shelves.
The Book of Everlasting Things by Aanchal Malhotra. On a January morning in 1938, Samir Vij first locks eyes with Firdaus Khan through the rows of perfume bottles in his family’s ittar shop in Lahore. Over the years that follow, the perfumer’s apprentice and calligrapher’s apprentice fall in love with their ancient crafts and with each other, dreaming of the life they will one day share. But as the struggle for Indian independence gathers force, their beloved city is ravaged by Partition. Suddenly, they find themselves on opposite sides: Samir, a Hindu, becomes Indian and Firdaus, a Muslim, becomes Pakistani, their love now forbidden. Severed from one another, Samir and Firdaus make a series of fateful decisions that will change the course of their lives forever. As their paths spiral away from each other, they must each decide how much of the past they are willing to let go, and what it will cost them.
A Dangerous Business by Jane Smiley. Monterey, 1851. Ever since her husband was killed in a bar fight, Eliza Ripple has been working in a brothel. It seems like a better life, at least at first. The madam, Mrs. Parks, is kind, the men are (relatively) well behaved, and Eliza has attained what few women have: financial security. But when the dead bodies of young women start appearing outside of town, a darkness descends that she can’t resist confronting. Side by side with her friend Jean, and inspired by her reading, especially by Edgar Allan Poe’s detective Dupin, Eliza pieces together an array of clues to try to catch the killer, all the while juggling clients who begin to seem more and more suspicious.
The Villa by Rachel Hawkins. As kids, Emily and Chess were inseparable. But by their 30s, their bond has been strained by the demands of their adult lives. So, when Chess suggests a girl’s trip to Italy, Emily jumps at the chance to reconnect with her best friend. Villa Aestas in Orvieto is a high-end holiday home now, but in 1974, it was known as Villa Rosato, and rented for the summer by a notorious rock star, Noel Gordon. In an attempt to reignite his creative spark, Noel invites up-and-coming musician, Pierce Sheldon to join him, as well as Pierce’s girlfriend, Mari, and her stepsister, Lara. But he also sets in motion a chain of events that leads to Mari writing one of the greatest horror novels of all time, Lara composing a platinum album––and ends in Pierce’s brutal murder. As Emily digs into the villa’s complicated history, she begins to think there might be more to the story of that fateful summer in 1974.