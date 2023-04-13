Garage sale season is nearly here! The Friends of the Library will host the annual Solon Area Garage Sales, Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, June 3rd. Registration details are available at the Library and on our website. Registration and fee must be turned in by Monday, May 22nd. Please note, the registration process is completed via email with the Friends of the Library while payments are dropped off at the Library during regular hours.
Library Events
There are just a few Baby Time sessions left this spring! Join us Friday mornings at 9:30, through April 28th. Baby Time is all about the little ones and their caregivers. We share nursery rhymes, songs, and play time. Baby Time is designed for 0-24 month olds and their caregivers, with older siblings welcome.
It’s bread month at Cookbook Club! Bake your favorite bread recipe, try something new, and share with the group on Saturday, April 15th at 11 a.m. Cookbook Club meets monthly with a new theme, it’s a great way to try new recipes and chat with other foodies.
In April we’re celebrating Fun For All Night on Saturday, April 15th (moved due to Easter weekend) with gym games at 6 p.m. and Peter Rabbit 2 in the auditorium at 7 p.m. Join us at the Solon Community Center for this free night of fun for everyone!
The Solon Book Club is discussing The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd on Tuesday, April 18th at 6:30 p.m. In her mesmerizing fourth work of fiction, Sue Monk Kidd takes an audacious approach to history and brings her acclaimed narrative gifts to imagine the story of a young woman named Ana. Raised in a wealthy family with ties to the ruler of Galilee, she is rebellious and ambitious, with a brilliant mind and a daring spirit. She engages in furtive scholarly pursuits and writes narratives about neglected and silenced women. Ana is expected to marry an older widower, a prospect that horrifies her. An encounter with eighteen-year-old Jesus changes everything. Pick up a copy of the book and join the discussion!
If you enjoy a good brain tease or a little friendly competition, then we have just the thing for you! Trivia Night is Friday, April 28th at 6:30 p.m. Teams (max of 6 members) compete in four rounds of trivia questions for prizes and bragging rights! Arrive early to get settled, share a snack, and the game will begin promptly at 6:30. Our Trivia is unlike any other — you can check out up to 5 books from the Library to use as references during play! Registration for this free event is required, visit our website calendar to complete this process.
Library Access
Regular Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays.
Please note: the Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 28th. Our monthly staff in-service will take place after close to allow staff to collaborate and plan for summer reading.
Don’t forget, the digital library is always available! Find an eBook, eAudiobook, magazines and more with Bridges, or with the Libby app on your favorite smart device. You can even stream classic films, discover new favorites, and more with Kanopy on your favorite smart device.
Everyone is welcome at the Library and our programs. Please contact us with access needs.
What’s New?
Expand your knowledge with something from the nonfiction collections. From biographies, history books, crafts, or cookbooks, you’re sure to learn something new.
Belonging: A Daughter’s Search for Identity Through Loss and Love by Michelle Miller. Though Michelle Miller was an award-winning broadcast journalist for CBS News, few people in her life knew the painful secret she carried: her mother had abandoned her at birth. Los Angeles in 1967 was deeply segregated, and her mother—a Chicana hospital administrator who presented as white, had kept her affair with Michelle’s father, Dr. Ross Miller, a married trauma surgeon and Compton’s first Black city councilman—hidden, along with the unplanned pregnancy. Raised largely by her father and her paternal grandmother, Michelle had no knowledge of the woman whose genes she shared. Then, fate intervened when Michelle was twenty-two. As her father lay stricken with cancer, he told her, “Go and find your mother.”
Cobalt Red: How the Blood of the Congo Powers Our Lives by Siddhartha Kara. Cobalt Red is the searing, first-ever exposé of the immense toll taken on the people and environment of the Democratic Republic of the Congo by cobalt mining, as told through the testimonies of the Congolese people themselves. Activist and researcher Siddharth Kara has traveled deep into cobalt territory to document the testimonies of the people living, working, and dying for cobalt. To uncover the truth about brutal mining practices, Kara investigated militia-controlled mining areas, traced the supply chain of child-mined cobalt from toxic pit to consumer-facing tech giants, and gathered shocking testimonies of people who endure immense suffering and even die mining cobalt.
Wake Up with Purpose! What I’ve Learned in my First Hundred Years by Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt. Known to millions as simply “Sister Jean,” the Loyola Chicago matriarch and college basketball icon invites you into her remarkable memoir filled with history, wonder, and common-sense wisdom for this century and beyond. As Sister Jean wisely says, “I’ve seen so many changes in the last 102 years, but the important things remain the same.”
Part life story, part philosophy text, and part spiritual guide, Sister Jean’s wit, wisdom, and common sense has broad appeal and application that transcends religious creed, belief, and even feelings on Loyola’s basketball team.