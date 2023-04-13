Fun for All Night

Garage sale season is nearly here! The Friends of the Library will host the annual Solon Area Garage Sales, Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, June 3rd. Registration details are available at the Library and on our website. Registration and fee must be turned in by Monday, May 22nd. Please note, the registration process is completed via email with the Friends of the Library while payments are dropped off at the Library during regular hours.

Library Events

