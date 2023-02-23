Bid high and bid often at the Solon Public Library Foundation’s 2nd Annual “Put a Bid On It” silent art auction. Set your calendar and get to the Library on Monday, February 27th as bidding opens! Bidding will close at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18th. With generous donations from local artists and art collectors the meeting room and display case will be bursting with art. All proceeds will help to fund the “mobile” computer lab — a portable laptop charging cart and laptops. Thank you for supporting the Foundation and the Library!
The Friends of the Library have some important dates coming — mark your calendars now! The annual used book sale will be held on Saturday, March 4th from 8 a.m. to Noon in the Library meeting room. Looking a little farther out, the Solon Area Garage Sales will be held June 2nd and 3rd with registration and additional details available in April.
Library Events
Spend time with your little one building pre-reading skills while making new parent and caregiver friends! Baby Time spring session begins on Friday, March 10th at 9:30 a.m. and continues weekly through April 28th. Join us as we share nursery rhymes, sing songs, read books, and enjoy free play with age-appropriate toys. Attend one or more classes: we’d love to see you anytime! Baby Time is designed for 0-24 month olds and their caregivers, older siblings welcome!
Join a Community Read of An Immense World by Ed Yong, with the Solon Book Club and Solon High School Zoology students. Students will focus on chapters 3, 4, 11 and 13 and lead a discussion on Zoom, Monday, March 6th at 2 p.m. Pick up a copy of the book at the Library and join this student-led discussion.
Early-out Thursdays at the Library are all about the kids! BAM POW activities begin at 1:45 for Kindergarten through 5th graders, walk over to the Library after school to Build and Make, Play or Watch with us! Thursday, February 23rd, BAM POW: Watch It! Lightyear [PG] 1:45-3:30 p.m.
CATS activities begin at 3:30 for 6th-12th graders and include some of our Creative Amazing Teens of Solon favorites like outdoor games, Kahoot!, trivia, and more. Thursday, February 23rd, CATS: Movie Day! Ferris Bueller’s Day Off [PG] from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Please note these programs are drop-in only and do not replace the need for supervised childcare.
Library Access
Regular Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays.
On Friday, February 24th, the Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow time for our monthly staff in-service at 4. We utilize this time to collaborate as a team and learn new skills.
Don’t forget, the digital library is always available! Find an eBook, eAudiobook, magazines and more with Bridges, or with the Libby app on your favorite smart device. You can even stream classic films, discover new favorites, and more with Kanopy on your favorite smart device.
Everyone is welcome at the Library and our programs. Please contact us with access needs.
What’s New?
Just a few of the latest titles to hit the new shelves. Discover something new!
Code Name Sapphire by Pam Jenoff. 1942. Hannah Martel has narrowly escaped Nazi Germany after her fiancé was killed in a pogrom. When her ship bound for America is turned away at port, she has nowhere to go but to her cousin Lily, who lives with her family in Brussels. Fearful for her life, Hannah is desperate to get out of occupied Europe. But with no safe way to leave, she must return to the dangerous underground work she thought she had left behind. Seeking help, Hannah joins the Sapphire Line, a secret resistance network led by a mysterious woman named Micheline and her enigmatic brother Matteo. But when a grave mistake causes Lily’s family to be arrested and slated for deportation to Auschwitz, Hannah finds herself torn between her loyalties. How much is Hannah willing to sacrifice to save the people she loves? Inspired by incredible true stories of courage and sacrifice, Code Name Sapphire is a powerful novel about love, family and the unshakable resilience of women in even the hardest of times.
The House of Eve by Sadeqa Johnson. From the award-winning author of Yellow Wife, a daring, beautiful and redemptive novel that explores what it means to be a woman and a mother, and how much one is willing to sacrifice to achieve her greatest goal. “In 1950s Philadelphia, fifteen-year-old Ruby Pearsall is on track to become the first in her family to attend college, in spite of having a mother more interested in keeping a man than raising a daughter. But a taboo love affair threatens to pull Ruby back down into the poverty and desperation that has been passed on to her like a birthright. Eleanor Quarles arrives in Washington, DC, with ambition and secrets. When she meets the handsome William Pride at Howard University, they fall madly in love. But William hails from one of DC’s elite wealthy Black families, and his parents don’t let just anyone into their fold. Eleanor hopes that a baby will make her finally feel at home in William’s family and grant her the life she’s been searching for. With their stories colliding in the most unexpected of ways, Ruby and Eleanor will both make decisions that shape the trajectory of their lives.”
Queer Love in Color by Jamal Jordan. Celebrating the love and relationships of queer people of color, Queer Love in Color features photographs and stories of couples and families across the United States and beyond. This singular, moving collection offers an intimate look at what it means to live at the intersections of queer and POC identities today, and honors an inclusive vision of love, affection, and family across the spectrum of gender, race, and age. Local Libraries LIT welcomes Jamal Jordan on Tuesday, March 7th at 7 p.m. as the eighth speaker in this series of virtual author talks. Jamal Jordan is a mixed-media documentarian, occasional professor, storyteller, and radical dreamer. His essay, “Queer Love in Color” began in The New York Times. Register online to join us for this virtual event.