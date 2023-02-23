Bid high and bid often at the Solon Public Library Foundation’s 2nd Annual “Put a Bid On It” silent art auction. Set your calendar and get to the Library on Monday, February 27th as bidding opens! Bidding will close at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18th. With generous donations from local artists and art collectors the meeting room and display case will be bursting with art. All proceeds will help to fund the “mobile” computer lab — a portable laptop charging cart and laptops. Thank you for supporting the Foundation and the Library!

The Friends of the Library have some important dates coming — mark your calendars now! The annual used book sale will be held on Saturday, March 4th from 8 a.m. to Noon in the Library meeting room. Looking a little farther out, the Solon Area Garage Sales will be held June 2nd and 3rd with registration and additional details available in April.

Recommended for you