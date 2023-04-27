Library News
Please note: the Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 28. Our monthly staff in-service will take place after close to allow staff to collaborate and plan for summer reading.
Celebrate National Library Week with us, April 23-29. This year’s theme, “There’s More to the Story” highlights all that libraries do and provide to our communities. The library is more than just books! We’re proud to provide books, movies, computers, Wi-Fi, cake pans, puzzles, and so much more at the Solon Public Library. Programs like Storytime, Book Clubs, DIY Night, Chair Yoga, and Your Space are great examples of ways that libraries meet the needs of our community. We provide education, entertainment, and connections. With just a short list of collections and programs you can see why they say... There’s More to the Story!
Library Events
If you enjoy a good brain teaser or a little friendly competition, then we have just the thing for you! Trivia Night is Friday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. Teams (max of six members) compete in four rounds of trivia questions for prizes and bragging rights! Arrive early to get settled, share a snack, and the game will begin promptly at 6:30. Our Trivia is unlike any other — you can check out up to five books from the Library to use as references during play! Registration for this free event is required, visit our website calendar to complete this process.
Join us for the History of Ordinary Things: Powder, Lipstick, and Perfume on Tuesday, May 2 at Noon. Doris Montag shares her many collections using artifacts, history, and stories to create enjoyable moments reminiscing days gone by. Doris, a free-lance curator of collections of ordinary things, is a homespun humorist who narrates the collection’s history while entertaining listeners with her own stories.
Celebrate the Force Within You on May the Fourth! We’ll have all-ages Star Wars Day fun from 1:45-3:00 p.m. and a Teen Movie (6th-12th grades) of Solo: A Star Wars Story from 3:00-5:00 p.m.
Artist Annie Jones will lead us in a step-by-step painting of a starry landscape scene at DIY Night, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. The Library will provide 10x10 canvases, brushes, paint, and you’ll leave with a wonderful piece of art that you’ve created! Registration is required as space is limited.
Library Access
Regular Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed Sundays.
Don’t forget, the digital library is always available! Find an eBook, eAudiobook, magazines and more with Bridges, or with the Libby app on your favorite smart device. You can even stream classic films, discover new favorites, and more with Kanopy on your favorite smart device.
Everyone is welcome at the Library and our programs. Please contact us with access needs.
What’s New?
Take a look at the latest titles to hit the shelves or browse our staff recommendations on display!
Community Board by Tara Conklin. Darcy Clipper, prodigal daughter, nearly thirty, has returned home to Murbridge, Massachusetts, after her life took an unwelcome left turn. Murbridge, Darcy is convinced, will welcome her home and provide a safe space in which she can nurse her wounds and harbor grudges, both real and imagined. But Murbridge, like so much else Darcy thought to be fixed and immutable, has changed. And while Darcy’s first instinct might be to hole herself up in her childhood bedroom, subsisting on Chef Boyardee and canned chickpeas, it is human nature to do two things: seek out meaningful human connection, and respond to anonymous internet posts. As Murbridge begins to take shape around Darcy, both online and in person, she considers the most fundamental of American questions: What can she ask of her community? And what does she owe it in return?
The Only Survivors by Megan Miranda. A decade ago, two vans filled with high school seniors on a school service trip crashed into a Tennessee ravine—a tragedy that claimed the lives of multiple classmates and teachers. The nine students who managed to escape the river that night were irrevocably changed. A year later, after one of the survivors dies by suicide on the anniversary of the crash, the rest of them make a pact: to come together each year to commemorate that terrible night. To keep one another safe. To hold one another accountable. Or both. Their annual meeting place, a house on the Outer Banks, has long been a refuge. But by the tenth anniversary, Cassidy Bent has worked to distance herself from the tragedy, and from the other survivors. She’s changed her mobile number. She’s blocked the others’ email addresses. This year, she is determined to finally break ties once and for all. But on the day of the reunion, she receives a text with an obituary attached: another survivor is gone. Now they are seven—and Cassidy finds herself hurling back toward the group, wild with grief—and suspicion.
The Perfumist of Paris by Alka Joshi. Paris, 1974. Radha is now living in Paris with her husband, Pierre, and their two daughters. She still grieves for the baby boy she gave up years ago, when she was only a child herself, but she loves being a mother to her daughters, and she’s finally found her passion—the treasure trove of scents. She has an exciting and challenging position working for a master perfumer, helping to design completely new fragrances for clients and building her career one scent at a time. She only wishes Pierre could understand her need to work. She feels his frustration, but she can’t give up this thing that drives her. Tasked with her first major project, Radha travels to India, where she enlists the help of her sister, Lakshmi, and the courtesans of Agra—women who use the power of fragrance to seduce, tease and entice. She’s on the cusp of a breakthrough when she finds out the son she never told her husband about is heading to Paris to find her—upending her carefully managed world and threatening to destroy a vulnerable marriage.
