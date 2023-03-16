Don’t miss your chance to pick up a special piece of art!

The Solon Public Library Foundation’s “Put A Bid On It” Silent Art Auction closes at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. Browse the pieces of art on display in the large display case and the meeting room. Local artists and collectors were incredibly generous, you’re sure to spot something. The Foundation supports the Library’s long range building projects and library programs since its inception in 2004.

