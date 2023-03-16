Don’t miss your chance to pick up a special piece of art!
The Solon Public Library Foundation’s “Put A Bid On It” Silent Art Auction closes at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. Browse the pieces of art on display in the large display case and the meeting room. Local artists and collectors were incredibly generous, you’re sure to spot something. The Foundation supports the Library’s long range building projects and library programs since its inception in 2004.
The goal of the art auction is to complete the fundraising for a “mobile” computer lab — a charging cart and ten laptops, that would allow Library users more opportunities to engage with technology and classes. Learn more about the Foundation on our website, solon.lib.ia.us, under the “About” tab. Thank you to the Foundation, artists, collectors and Library supporters for always showing your Library love.
Reminder! A Don Ochs scholarship is available to two students graduating from Solon High School or a homeschool program in the Solon Community School District, each of whom has submitted an application. Details on the requirements and how to submit an application are available on the Library website, solon.lib.ia.us and click on the “Don Ochs Scholarship” button. Applications are due by March 24, 2023.
Library Events
Cookbook Club is a great space to try new recipes, share favorites, and learn new skills in the kitchen. Participants are invited to pick up a cookbook each month, try new recipes, and join us on the third Saturday at 11 a.m. to share recipes and chat with other foodies. It’s a fun way to try multiple recipes in a selected cookbook or theme! You don’t have to be a master chef to join the fun, everyone is welcome. This month we’re sharing recipes from the “Sneaky Chef” on Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m. in the Library meeting room.
All Iowa Reads is designed to foster a sense of community through reading. The 2022 adult book was The Butterfly Effect by Rachel Mans McKenny. “Is there such a thing as an antisocial butterfly? If there were, Greta Oto would know about it — and totally relate. An entomologist, Greta far prefers the company of bugs to humans, and that’s okay, because people don’t seem to like her all that much anyway, with the exception of her twin brother, Danny, though they’ve recently had a falling out. So, when she lands a research gig in the rainforest, she leaves it all behind.”
The Butterfly Effect is an unconventional tale about self-discovery, navigating relationships, and how sometimes it takes stepping outside of our comfort zone to find what we need the most. Join the Solon Book Club on Tuesday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. as we discuss this read! Copies are available at the Library, new members always welcome.
Join us on Saturday, March 25 for LGBTQ 101 presented by One Iowa. LGBTQ 101 class is all about laying the foundations of understanding our community. With a definition of terms, an explanation of gender and sex, an understanding of the disparities faced by the LGBTQ community, and a brief session on using pronouns, our LGBTQ 101 is always the safest place to start your journey to understanding the community and becoming an educated ally.
Library Access
Regular Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays.
On Friday, March 24, the Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow time for our monthly staff in-service at 4. We utilize this time to collaborate as a team and learn new skills.
Don’t forget, the digital library is always available! Find an eBook, eAudiobook, magazines and more with Bridges, or with the Libby app on your favorite smart device. You can even stream classic films, discover new favorites, and more with Kanopy on your favorite smart device.
Everyone is welcome at the Library and our programs. Please contact us with access needs.
What’s New?
We are always adding new items to the Library collections. Here are a few new fiction titles, be sure to stop by and browse the shelves!
Merit Badge Murder by Leslie Langtry. When CIA Agent Merry Wrath is accidentally outed, she’s forced into early retirement, changes her appearance, and moves where no one will ever find her — Iowa. Instead of black bag drops in Bangkok, she now spends her time leading a young Girl Scout troop. But Merry’s new simple life turns not-so-simple when an enemy agent shows up dead at scout camp. Suddenly Merry is forced to deal with her former life in order to preserve her future one. [Book one of the Merry Wrath series, a cozy mystery with a Girl Scout twist]
Weyward by Emilia Hart. 2019: Under cover of darkness, Kate flees London for ramshackle Weyward Cottage, inherited from a great-aunt she barely remembers. 1619: Altha is awaiting trial for the murder of a local farmer who was stampeded to death by his herd. 1942: As World War II rages, Violet is trapped in her family’s grand, crumbling estate. Weaving together the stories of three extraordinary women across five centuries, Emilia Hart’s Weyward is an enthralling novel of female resilience and the transformative power of the natural world.
What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez by Claire Jimenez. The Ramirez women of Staten Island orbit around absence. When thirteen‑year‑old middle child Ruthy disappeared after track practice without a trace, it left the family scarred and scrambling. One night, twelve years later, oldest sister Jessica spots a woman on her TV screen in Catfight, a raunchy reality show. She rushes to tell her younger sister, Nina: This woman’s hair is dyed red, and she calls herself Ruby, but the beauty mark under her left eye is instantly recognizable. Could it be Ruthy, after all this time? What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez is a vivid family portrait, in all its shattered reality, exploring the familial bonds between women and cycles of generational violence, colonialism, race, and silence, replete with snark, resentment, tenderness, and, of course, love.