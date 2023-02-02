Keep up with the latest activities from the Library and Recreation departments with our new Seasonal Activity Guide. The Spring guide is now available and features highlights on some of our upcoming programs and activities. You can pick up a paper copy at the Library, Solon Community Center, and Solon City Hall or download a digital copy from our website, solon.lib.ia.us.
Library Events
We’re looking forward to a special Iowa author visit with Joseph LeValley, on Monday, February 6th at 5 p.m. Joseph LeValley is the author of a series of award-winning mystery/thriller novels. Featuring a young newspaper reporter based in Iowa, the four published novels have won a total of nine awards and honors from competitions in the U.S. and Canada. Join us for this visit and enjoy all of LeValley’s books, including an advanced copy of book five, The Sophocles Rule, available at the library.
Games, popcorn, and a movie, make for a fun night out! Fun For All Night (formerly Family Fun Night) is Saturday, February 11th with gym games starting at 6 p.m. at the Solon Community Center. We’ll move to the auditorium for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile [PG] on the big screen at 7 p.m. It’s free fun for all ages!
It’s time for a blind date with a book! Join our annual tradition of wrapping books and giving you just a clue (or two) during February. Participants who check out, read, and rate their book will be entered for a chance to win a prize. Don’t judge a book by its cover, take a chance and you just might find a new favorite!
Library Access
Regular Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays.
Don’t forget, the digital library is always available! Find an eBook, eAudiobook, magazines and more with Bridges, or with the Libby app on your favorite smart device. You can even stream classic films, discover new favorites, and more with Kanopy on your favorite smart device.
Everyone is welcome at the library and our programs. Please contact us with access needs.
What We’re Reading
While the new shelves are often full of great novels, interesting non-fiction, and sensational biographies, the library staff also love to share some of our favorite reads with each other and with you!
Recently, Lily, our youth services librarian, had shared their love of the book, The House in the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune with Megan. They shared how the audiobook was such a delight, and felt like a warm, cozy hug. Megan immediately put the audiobook on hold in the Libby app and was excited to try a new author and try listening to a book. Megan isn’t always a fan of audiobooks but had to give this a try with such a glowing recommendation. The audiobook became available over the Christmas holiday and Megan was immersed in the story of Linus Baker, a by-the-book case worker in the Department in Charge of Magical Youth. Linus is tasked with visiting a magical island and determining whether the six magical youths are dangerous threats to the world. While listening to this narrator, Megan was completely enchanted with the characters, the stories, and the magic of a found family in an unexpected place. She definitely felt that warm, cozy hug and looks forward to listening to more books by T.J. Klune. Liz has since listened to the audiobook as well and shares the recommendation of this heartwarming story.
The House in the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune is available at the library in paperback, and in our digital library, Bridges, in eBook and eAudiobook.
This adult fiction book provides a read aloud experience that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and lead to great conversations about different family structures. Some books are able to engage a wide audience and can entertain all ages.
The junior fiction series, Spy School by Stuart Gibbs, is another great example of an entertaining read aloud. In the latest novel, Spy School Project X, Ben Ripley’s longtime nemesis, Murray Hill, has put a price on Ben’s head and accused him of being at the center of a conspiracy on the internet. Now Ben finds himself in his greatest danger yet, on the run from both assassins and conspiracy theorists. Ben must find Murray before his machinations catch up to Ben—but with so much at stake, even some of Ben’s most trusted friends might not be at the top of their game, leaving Ben to be tested like never before. This tale is a fun adventure all ages can enjoy! Spy School Project X is available at the library in hardcover, audiobook CD, and in our digital library, Bridges, in eBook and eAudiobook.
We’d love to hear your recommendations, what have you enjoyed reading or watching lately?