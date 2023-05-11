Library Events
Fun For All Night is Saturday, May 13 at the Solon Community Center. We’re playing gym games at 6:00 p.m. and showing the movie, Strange World [PG], at 7:00 p.m. in the auditorium with refreshments.
This month the Solon Book Club is reading and discussing Winter Garden by Kristin Hannah. “Meredith and Nina Whitson are as different as sisters can be. One stayed at home to raise her children and manage the family apple orchard; the other followed a dream and traveled the world to become a famous photojournalist. But when their beloved father falls ill, Meredith and Nina find themselves together again, standing alongside their cold, disapproving mother, Anya, who even now, offers no comfort to her daughters. As children, the only connection between them was the Russian fairy tale Anya sometimes told the girls at night. On his deathbed, their father extracts a promise from the women in his life: the fairy tale will be told one last time—and all the way to the end. Thus begins an unexpected journey into the truth of Anya’s life in war-torn Leningrad, more than five decades ago. Alternating between the past and present, Meredith and Nina will finally hear the singular, harrowing story of their mother’s life, and what they learn is a secret so terrible and terrifying that it will shake the very foundation of their family and change who they believe they are.”
Pick up a copy of the book at the Library and join us on Tuesday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m.
The last week of afterschool programs is here! Tuesday, May 16 will be the final CATS: Your Space program for teens. And Thursday, May 18 will be the final early-out Thursday programming for the school year. We’ll conclude with BAM POW: Make it! for K-5th graders and CATS: Group Games for 6th-12th graders. Thanks for a fantastic year of in-person, after school fun at the Library!
Mark your calendars now and keep an eye out for summer reading details! Summer Reading will run from June 1 through July 31. During the final week of school, Solon students in preschool through 7th grades will each receive a summer reading backpack with a program brochure and reading logs to get started. You can get an early look at the details on our website, solon.lib.ia.us, under the Services menu, click on Summer Reading.
Library Access
Regular Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed Sundays.
Please note the Library will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19 due to our monthly staff in-service. The Library will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.
Don’t forget, the digital library is always available! Find an eBook, eAudiobook, magazines and more with Bridges, or with the Libby app on your favorite smart device. You can even stream classic films, discover new favorites, and more with Kanopy on your favorite smart device.
Everyone is welcome at the Library and our programs. Please contact us with access needs.
What’s New?
Enjoy a movie night, at home! These are a few of the latest titles to hit the new shelves.
Babylon. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, Babylon traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. Starring Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Diego Calva. [Rated R]
Emily. Emma Mackey stars as Emily Bronte, in this film that Imagines Emily Bronte’s own story that inspired ‘Wuthering Heights.’ As she struggles within the confines of her family life and yearns for freedom, and so begins a journey to channel her potential into the seminal novel. [Rated R]
Jesus Revolution. The story of one young hippie’s quest in the 1970s for belonging and liberation that leads not only to peace, love, and rock and roll but that sets into motion a new counterculture crusade, a Jesus Movement changing the course of history. Inspired by a true movement, it tells the story of a young Greg Laurie being raised by his struggling mother, Charlene, in the 1970s. Laurie and a sea of young people descend on sunny Southern California to redefine truth through all means of liberation. Inadvertently, Laurie meets Lonnie Frisbee, a charismatic hippie street preacher, and Pastor Chuck Smith who have thrown open the doors of Smith’s languishing church to a stream of wandering youth. What unfolds becomes the greatest spiritual awakening in American history. Rock and roll, newfound love, and a twist of faith lead to a JESUS REVOLUTION that turns one counterculture movement into a revival that changes the world. [Rated PG-13]
Ruthless: Monopoly’s Secret History. For generations of us, it was where we first learned about capitalism-and Atlantic City-and the board game Monopoly remains as enduringly popular as ever. However, the backstory of how the game was first developed and marketed differs depending on who you ask, and this compelling “American Experience” entry examines the near-century of ironic controversy over the credit due early-20th-century “The Landlord’s Game” creator Lizzie Magie for the phenomenon.