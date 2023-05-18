BAM POW

BAM POW friends busy at a Build It activity. The Solon Public Library’s after school programs end for the school year on Thursday, May 18.

 Contributed Photo

What a wonderful school year we’ve had at the Library! As we reflect on our first full school year of back to “regularly scheduled” programs, we can’t help but call it a total success! We’ve enjoyed classroom visits to the Library, special Storytimes with preschool friends, Library card sign-ups, and early-out Thursdays. We’ve had fun playing games, making crafts, watching movies, and visiting with friends. Please remember that Thursday, May 18 is the final after school program of the year at the Library. Thank you for joining us all school year!

We’re deep into summer reading prep and so excited to continue having fun, learning, and finding our voices with you. Summer Reading officially begins June 1 through July 31. During the final week of school, Solon students preschool through 7th grade will each receive a summer reading backpack with a program brochure and reading logs to get started, 8th graders will receive reading logs, high school students are invited to pick up a backpack and forms from the high school library. Additional brochures and reading logs will be available at the Library after May 26. You can get an early look at the details for summer on our website, solon.lib.ia.us, under the Services menu, click on Summer Reading.

