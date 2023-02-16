In August 2022 the Library board, staff, and community members began the process of creating a new strategic plan for the Library. The Solon Public Library Strategic Plan is created to guide the Library Staff and Board of Trustees in allocating resources to meet the needs of our community. The strategic plan was completed and officially approved by the Board of Trustees at their January meeting. We’re beyond thankful to all of the community members who provided feedback through our survey, and attended the focus groups. The Library Service Responses identified at these meetings are: Visit A Comfortable Space, Know Your Community/Be An Informed Citizen, and Celebrate Diversity. The complete document is available on our website, solon.lib.ia.us, under the About tab and available by request at the Library. We’re looking forward to continuing to serve our community and grow with the community needs for years to come.

The Friends of the Library have some important dates coming — mark your calendars now! The annual used book sale will be held on Saturday, March 4th from 8 a.m. to Noon in the Library meeting room. Looking a little farther out, the Solon Area Garage Sales will be held June 2nd and 3rd with registration and additional details available in April.

