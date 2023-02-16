In August 2022 the Library board, staff, and community members began the process of creating a new strategic plan for the Library. The Solon Public Library Strategic Plan is created to guide the Library Staff and Board of Trustees in allocating resources to meet the needs of our community. The strategic plan was completed and officially approved by the Board of Trustees at their January meeting. We’re beyond thankful to all of the community members who provided feedback through our survey, and attended the focus groups. The Library Service Responses identified at these meetings are: Visit A Comfortable Space, Know Your Community/Be An Informed Citizen, and Celebrate Diversity. The complete document is available on our website, solon.lib.ia.us, under the About tab and available by request at the Library. We’re looking forward to continuing to serve our community and grow with the community needs for years to come.
The Friends of the Library have some important dates coming — mark your calendars now! The annual used book sale will be held on Saturday, March 4th from 8 a.m. to Noon in the Library meeting room. Looking a little farther out, the Solon Area Garage Sales will be held June 2nd and 3rd with registration and additional details available in April.
Library Events
We’re all familiar with the old adage, don’t judge a book by its cover, so join the fun of Blind Date With a Book at the Library! Each year February brings about a new selection of “blind dates” as we select an assortment of books, wrap them up, and give you a few clues about the book inside. Select a book (or two) and give it a try. Is it love at first sight or no chemistry at all? Let us know when you finish the book and rate your date. All participants who check out a book, read it, and turn in your slip will be entered to win a prize.
Join a Community Read of An Immense World by Ed Yong, with the Solon Book Club and Solon High School Zoology students. Students will focus on chapters 3, 4, 11 and 13 and lead a discussion on Zoom, Monday, March 6th at 2 p.m. Pick up a copy of the book at the Library and join this student-led discussion.
Save the date! We’re hosting a LGBTQ 101 program presented by One Iowa on Saturday, March 25th at 10:30 a.m. Our LGBTQ 101 class is all about laying the foundations of understanding our community. With a definition of terms, an explanation of gender and sex, an understanding of the disparities faced by the LGBTQ community, and a brief session on using pronouns, our LGBTQ 101 is always the safest place to start your journey to understanding the community and becoming an educated ally.
Early-out Thursdays at the Library are all about the kids! BAM POW activities begin at 1:45 for Kindergarten through 5th graders, walk over to the Library after school to Build and Make, Play or Watch with us! Thursday, February 16th, BAM POW: Build It! With Iowa Children’s Museum from 1:45-2:45 p.m.
CATS activities begin at 3:30 for 6th-12th graders and include some of our Creative Amazing Teens of Solon favorites like outdoor games, Kahoot!, trivia, and more. Thursday, February 16th, CATS: Group Games from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Please note these programs are drop-in only and do not replace the need for supervised childcare.
Library Access
Regular Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays.
On Friday, February 24th, the Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow time for our monthly staff in-service. We utilize this time to collaborate as a team and learn new skills.
Don’t forget, the digital library is always available! Find an eBook, eAudiobook, magazines and more with Bridges, or with the Libby app on your favorite smart device. You can even stream classic films, discover new favorites, and more with Kanopy on your favorite smart device.
Everyone is welcome at the Library and our programs. Please contact us with access needs.
What’s New?
By definition, a biography is an account of someone’s life written by someone else. These biographies give you a deeper look into inspiring lives, amazing contributions to our society, and their careers. Check one out today.
American Sirens by Kevin Hazzard. In 1968, twenty-four Black men led a revolution in emergency medicine. This is the extraordinary story of the birth of the paramedic and the people who forever changed how we save lives.
Rough Sleepers by Tracy Kidder. In this inspiring book, Tracy Kidder tells the story of Dr. Jim O’Connell, a gifted man who invented a community of care for a city’s unhoused population, including those who sleep on the streets –the “rough sleepers.”
Spare by Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex. It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Princess Diana was laid to rest, billions wondered what Prince William and Prince Harry must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last. Place a hold today or try the eAudiobook in the Libby app to hear Prince Harry’s story, directly from him!
The Wind at My Back by Misty Copeland. An uplifting tribute to Misty Copeland’s profound bond with her mentor, fellow trailblazing ballerina Raven Wilkinson, as she recounts their tumultuous journeys to carve out meaningful legacies and fulfilling careers in the world of dance.