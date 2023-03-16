Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
DECORAH — Maggie Bruck of Solon recently returned from a month-long residency in Vienna, Austria, with the Luther College Symphony Orchestra. Bruck, a sophomore horn player at Luther majoring in English, is the daughter of Erica Bruck and Adam Bruck.
The Luther College Symphony Orchestra presented their Vienna Residency Homecoming Concert Sunday, Feb. 5, in the Center for Faith and Life Main Hall on the Luther College campus. Those who are unable to attend in person can view the livestream via the event listing on luther.edu/events.
The concert comes after the student performers spent more than three weeks in Vienna, rehearsing, performing and experiencing music in a city known for its world-class orchestras.
“Living in Vienna for a month changed how I experience friendship, love, citizenship, and education. I hope to pass on and continue the enriching life experience I‘ve gained, and apply it to my endeavors as a future educator and global citizen. Thank you, Vienna, for the most special month of my life,” said Bruck.
Conducted by Daniel Baldwin, the Vienna Residency Homecoming Concert will feature a variety of works including Leonard Bernstein’s “Overture to Candide,” Antonín Dvoák’s “Symphony No. 8” in G major, George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” and Anatoly Lyadov’s “Kikimora, Op. 63.” The event is open to the public with no charge for admission.
While abroad, Bruck took part in a four-credit course taught by Luther faculty. This year, Martin Klammer, professor of English, and Kathy Reed, Paideia director and instructor in music, led the students through an in-depth study of Angus Robertson’s “The Crossroads of Civilization: A History of Vienna.” Class lectures were paired with experiential visits to important places in Vienna, including the Kunsthistorisches Museum and the Belvedere Palace, and to memorable performances including Brahms’ First and Second Symphonies at the Konzerthaus and “La Boheme” at the Staatsoper.
While music is the heart and soul of the residency, Bruck also experienced some distinctive Viennese traditions—from enjoying goulash and schnitzel for meals, to attending a formal Officers’ Ball at the Hofburg Imperial Palace. Some students even ventured on side trips to Hungary, Slovenia, or Salzburg.
The Luther College Symphony Orchestra is Luther’s largest and oldest orchestral ensemble. The group is made up of more than 80 student musicians, representing a variety of academic disciplines. Many members also sing in a choir, play in a band or jazz ensemble, and form small chamber groups. Every four years since 1977, the student musicians live, practice and perform in Vienna for three weeks during the month of January.
Daniel Baldwin, professor of music, has served as director of orchestral activities at Luther since 1997. As the head of the Music Department, Baldwin conducts Luther College Symphony and Chamber Orchestras, and teaches courses in conducting. He received his formal training in string pedagogy as a teacher in the University of Texas String Project. Before teaching at Luther, Baldwin served as director of orchestral activities at Central Washington University.
About Luther College Music
Luther is home to one of the largest undergraduate music programs in the nation, with five choirs, three orchestras, two bands and two jazz bands. One-third of all Luther students participate in music, including large ensembles, faculty-coached chamber groups, private lessons and master classes. Nearly 175 music majors study music theory, ear training, history, education, composition, jazz, church music and performance. Learn more at luther.edu/music.