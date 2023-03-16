Maggie Bruck

Maggie Bruck

DECORAH — Maggie Bruck of Solon recently returned from a month-long residency in Vienna, Austria, with the Luther College Symphony Orchestra. Bruck, a sophomore horn player at Luther majoring in English, is the daughter of Erica Bruck and Adam Bruck.

The Luther College Symphony Orchestra presented their Vienna Residency Homecoming Concert Sunday, Feb. 5, in the Center for Faith and Life Main Hall on the Luther College campus. Those who are unable to attend in person can view the livestream via the event listing on luther.edu/events.

Recommended for you