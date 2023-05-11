Anna Quillin hands off to Grace Hoeper in the 4x800 relay at the WaMaC conference meet. Teaming with Ashlyn Williams and Gracie Federspiel, their 9:55.78 was good for the win on the way to a first-place finish in the 2023 meet.
MANCHESTER — Finish first in 11 events in a track meet? Place in the other eight? It’s a good bet you win. Solon’s girls did just that with a 40 point win in the 11 school WaMaC Conference meet May 4 in Manchester. Included in that haul were eight ‘double places’ in individual events. Solon had the meet title locked away before the final two events.
The Lady Spartans had built a 42 point lead (194-152) over Mount Vernon by meet’s end. Clear Creek-Amana’s 75 was good for third. From there, it went Marion (67), Center Point-Urbana (64), Williamsburg (57), meet host West Delaware (50), Independence (24), Benton Community and Vinton-Shellsburg tied for ninth place (21), and South Tama closed out the field (15).
With ‘post season’ now here, Coach Jess Brimeyer sees some adjustments to work toward. “Looking back at Conference, we finished really strong. We had some crazy fast times. Do we put those girls in individual events? Do we keep them in a relay or work them into one (to improve chances of them going to State)?,” studies Brimeyer. “Some good options; a good problem to have. We (had) that to figure out this week. It’s challenging…but in a good way.”
Solon’s Gracie Federspiel and Sophia Stahle both were winners in their four events. Federspiel—with a WaMaC meet record 56.57 in the 400 meters along with firsts in the 800 (2:18.62), the 4x800 and 4x400 relays—was voted the Athlete of the Year by the WaMaC coaches.
“I just know that I’m doing all this for my team; just going out and trying to win is all I can really do; get ahead and keep pushing myself,” offered Federspiel. “I just go into the races knowing that I can do it. It’s going to be hard. I just push myself to do all I can do that day.” Delivering the baton to her in the (9:55.78) 4x800 were Anna Quillin, Grace Hoeper, and Ashlyn Williams. Quillin also placed fifth in the ‘open’ 800 (2:26.04). With Federspiel in the 4x400 (who provided another 56 second 400 leg) were Kobi Lietz, Hoeper, and Kerrigan Lyons (the four combining on 4:04.90 trip). Lyons also scored in the open 400 (1:04.03).
Sophia Stahle’s wins came in the 100 hurdles (15.07) with Mia Stahle (15.79) in fourth place. Mia cleared the 400 hurdles (1:04.08) again adding fourth place points, as well points with the winning shuttle hurdle relay and sprint medley relay. That sprint medley run, with teammates Mia Duckett, Emma Wolff and Piper Stahle, also set a new WaMaC meet record of 1:48.59. Teaming with Sophia and Mia in the shuttle hurdle relay were Calla Foster, and Aly Stahle in 1:05.59. That stopwatch click was just .08 away from being another meet record.
The Lady Spartans double-placed in all four field events. Hailey Miller’s 16’4½ long jump was just 1½ inches behind the winner. In the discus, Kate Shafer’s toss of 120’7 was good for third, with teammate Abigail Felton’s 112’7 fourth. Leah Kollar’s personal best 37’5 in the shot put was third there, and Sophia Miles and Lilly Towne were fifth and sixth in the high jump, each clearing 4’10.
Kayla Young (10:59.03) won the 3000 meters with teammate Mary Fiala (11:56.55) backing her in sixth. Ali Stahle grabbed first (25.59) in the 200 meter run. Young anchored the distance medley, with Mia, Duckett, Jozie Lahr, and Lietz bringing the stick around. Duckett anchored the second place 4x200 unit with Aisley Foster, Mia Stahle, and Piper Stahle. Ashlyn Williams scored again with sixth (5:15.45) in the 1500. And it took just 50.23 seconds to bring another first to the Lady Spartan camp via the 4x100 relay; that one from Aly Stahle, Wolff, Piper Stahle and Duckett.
Duckett, a junior sprinter with experience, had come back a week before from injury. No one wants an injury, but her timing and return favor the Lady Spartans. “For sure, that expands our options; another runner as we point toward State,” emphasizes Brimeyer. “We are happy to have Mia back.”
The State Slate clears after the May 11 district qualifier in Mount Pleasant.