MANCHESTER — Finish first in 11 events in a track meet? Place in the other eight? It’s a good bet you win. Solon’s girls did just that with a 40 point win in the 11 school WaMaC Conference meet May 4 in Manchester. Included in that haul were eight ‘double places’ in individual events. Solon had the meet title locked away before the final two events.

The Lady Spartans had built a 42 point lead (194-152) over Mount Vernon by meet’s end. Clear Creek-Amana’s 75 was good for third. From there, it went Marion (67), Center Point-Urbana (64), Williamsburg (57), meet host West Delaware (50), Independence (24), Benton Community and Vinton-Shellsburg tied for ninth place (21), and South Tama closed out the field (15).

