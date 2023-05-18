Friends and well-wishers line Main St. as 1st Sgt. Travis Ehlinger and Sgt. 1st Class Cory Wolf come home Friday, May 12 after a ten-month deployment to Poland with the Iowa Army National Guard’s 209th Medical Company. For more photos, turn to page 20A.
Bikers, including American Legion Riders, escorted 1st. Travis Ehlinger and Sgt. 1st Class Cory Wolf home to Solon Friday, May 12 as the 209th Medical Company returned from a ten-month deployment to Poland.
Kristi Hahn, Autumn Schuster, and JoAnne Ulch pose for a photo after decorating the Ellison Insurance Agency in downtown Solon for the return of Iowa Army National Guard soldiers 1st Sgt. Travis Ehlinger and Sgt. 1st Class Cory Wolf Friday, May 12. Businesses along Main St. were encouraged to put out welcome home signs and red, white, and blue decorations to welcome the men home after a 10-month deployment to Poland with the 209th Medical Company.
Posters signed by Solon Intermediate School students were put up on the windows of the new Uncle Sang’s Sushi & Kitchen Friday, May 12 as part of the effort to welcome Iowa Army National Guard soldiers 1st Sgt. Travis Ehlinger and Sgt. 1st Class Cory Wolf home Friday, May 12 after a 10-month deployment to Poland with the 209th Medical Company.
Kristi Hahn, Autumn Schuster, and JoAnne Ulch pose for a photo after decorating the Ellison Insurance Agency in downtown Solon for the return of Iowa Army National Guard soldiers 1st Sgt. Travis Ehlinger and Sgt. 1st Class Cory Wolf Friday, May 12. Businesses along Main St. were encouraged to put out welcome home signs and red, white, and blue decorations to welcome the men home after a 10-month deployment to Poland with the 209th Medical Company.
Posters signed by Solon Intermediate School students were put up on the windows of the new Uncle Sang’s Sushi & Kitchen Friday, May 12 as part of the effort to welcome Iowa Army National Guard soldiers 1st Sgt. Travis Ehlinger and Sgt. 1st Class Cory Wolf home Friday, May 12 after a 10-month deployment to Poland with the 209th Medical Company.
SOLON — Solon welcomed home two of her sons: 1st Sgt. Travis Ehlinger and Sgt. 1st Class Cory Wolf, Friday, May 12 as the Iowa Army National Guard’s 209th Medical Company (Area Support) returned from a ten-month deployment to Poland. The Iowa City based 209th and Mason City based 1133rd Transportation Company were mobilized last year to assist in NATO’s “Enhanced Forward Presence” in Poland amid the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Businesses along Main Street put up signs for the occasion, and the Solon Fire Dept. and Legion Riders escorted the men from the Hwy 382/Ely Road roundabout to the Legion Post. For more photos, turn to page 20A.