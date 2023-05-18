SOLON — Solon welcomed home two of her sons: 1st Sgt. Travis Ehlinger and Sgt. 1st Class Cory Wolf, Friday, May 12 as the Iowa Army National Guard’s 209th Medical Company (Area Support) returned from a ten-month deployment to Poland. The Iowa City based 209th and Mason City based 1133rd Transportation Company were mobilized last year to assist in NATO’s “Enhanced Forward Presence” in Poland amid the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Businesses along Main Street put up signs for the occasion, and the Solon Fire Dept. and Legion Riders escorted the men from the Hwy 382/Ely Road roundabout to the Legion Post. For more photos, turn to page 20A.

