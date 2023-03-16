Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
SOLON — Voters approved a $25.5 million bond issue Tuesday, March 7, which will provide funds for several improvement projects.
60% approval was needed, and the bond received 65.4%, or 632 out of 968 ballots cast (out of 5,231 eligible voters or 18.51%).
“We are excited and appreciative of the support of our community, and the importance placed on education,” said Superintendent Davis Eidahl. “The approval of the bond allows the district to stay ahead of the growth anticipated over the next ten years and continue to provide our students the very best educational environment and opportunities.”
The bonds will be sold over the next three years to finance an expansion of the Intermediate School, renovation and remodeling work at Lakeview Elementary, renovation and remodeling of the new Transportation Center, construction of a new administrative building (including demolition of the current former school building on Iowa St.), construction of a new indoor multi-purpose activity facility, and replacing the field turf at Spartan Stadium.
Eidahl said meetings have been scheduled next month to begin finalizing a timeline for the projects.
“The projects will stretch over the next three years with bond sales likely occurring three times. We will monitor interest rates and do our best to time the first sale at a time we believe will get the best rate.” Eidahl added the addition to the Intermediate School and enhancing Lakeview will be the first priorities.
Voters also approved renewing the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) for another ten years by a margin of 66.1% — 33.9% with 50% approval required for passage. The levy, $1.34/$1,000 of the assessed valuation of taxable property, can be used for property acquisition, improvement of grounds, construction of buildings, purchasing or leasing of equipment or technology, debt service, repair and remodeling work, and transportation (buses or other vehicles), among other uses authorized under Iowa Administrative Code.
A Revenue Purpose Statement outlining the bond projects passes 71.2% — 28.8%.
The Johnson County Auditor’s Office noted the election results are unofficial until the first canvass Tuesday, March 14.
“In an effort to keep all stakeholders informed of our progress and next steps, we dedicated a front-page link on our district website (www.solon.k12.ia.us) that will provide information throughout the scope of the projects,” Eidahl said. “A more detailed timeline will be posted to the website later in April.”
He added the district anticipates breaking ground on the Intermediate School addition in late March or early April of next year.