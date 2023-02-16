For the past year the school district has been working on a plan to address the next phase of projects in the school district’s long range facility plan. The proposed projects were identified through a process that included a facility assessment, district needs assessment, input from a citizen-based community taskforce, and the results of a community-wide survey. The projects address large maintenance needs that are greater than our annual operating budget can fund, enrollment growth, and needed space for growing academic and co-curricular programs. When completed, these updates will allow the district to better meet the needs of students today and well position the district for the future.

To move forward with this next phase of facility projects voters will need to approve the $25.5 million bond issue on the March 7 ballot. Approval of this question will not increase the tax rate. This is the result of careful ongoing financial planning by the district as well as our growing tax base from new development within the district. Approval of this question will give us permission to secure the general obligation bonds to make these investments in our facilities.

