For the past year the school district has been working on a plan to address the next phase of projects in the school district’s long range facility plan. The proposed projects were identified through a process that included a facility assessment, district needs assessment, input from a citizen-based community taskforce, and the results of a community-wide survey. The projects address large maintenance needs that are greater than our annual operating budget can fund, enrollment growth, and needed space for growing academic and co-curricular programs. When completed, these updates will allow the district to better meet the needs of students today and well position the district for the future.
To move forward with this next phase of facility projects voters will need to approve the $25.5 million bond issue on the March 7 ballot. Approval of this question will not increase the tax rate. This is the result of careful ongoing financial planning by the district as well as our growing tax base from new development within the district. Approval of this question will give us permission to secure the general obligation bonds to make these investments in our facilities.
The six projects identified would be completed over the course of the next three to four years, giving us time to plan, stagger construction to not interrupt learning, as well as work within today’s current supply chain challenges. The projects include an expansion at Solon Intermediate School, repurposing the recently purchased Truck Stop into a district transportation facility, addressing building systems and updating finishes at Lakeview Elementary School, demolishing the former middle/high school and building right-sized office space, building a large group indoor multi-purpose space, and updating Spartan Stadium.
Over the next month we will be working hard to make sure all residents understand the proposed projects the bond will fund and how they support the important work we do every day in our classrooms. I invite you to join us virtually on Thursday, February 23 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. The meeting link can be found on our website. Additional information regarding the proposed projects can be found on the school district website at www.solon.k12.ia.us as well as on the Solon School District Facebook page.
I look forward to connecting with you in the coming weeks to answer any questions you may have.