Solon Schools lunch menu May 4, 2023

PricesHigh School — $2.70Middle School — $2.60Solon Intermediate/Lakeview — $2.55Preschool — $2.50Reduced — $.40Adult/guest breakfast — $1.75, lunch $4.15All grains are whole grain, local apples from Buffalo Ridge.Menus will vary to accommodate the Federal Nutrition Guidelines.Please understand that menus are subject to change as needed.Nutrition office – 319-624-3401, ext. 1120. bwest@solon.k12.ia.usFriday, May 5MS/HS alternative: Cook's DelightChicken ParmesanPenne noodles, garlic knot (MS/HS)Steamed broccoli treesZucchini poles, Pears of ParadiseMonday, May 8MS/HS Alt: QuesadillaBacon scramble pizzaTrix yogurt cup, pepper spears, & carrot polesWatermelon, cereal bowlPineapple (HS)Tuesday, May 9MS/HS alternative: Hot dogSpaghettiGarlic knotCaesar Salad with cucumber coinsGreen beans (MS/HS), peachesWednesday, May 10MS/HS alternative: Chicken burritoTotchosSeasoned Garbanzo beans, grapes, dinner rollWacky cakeJalapeños MS/HSThursday, May 11MS/HS alternative: Lasagna roll-upChicken drumstickBaked beans, celery stalksMelon fruit salad, Sun ChipsBiscuit & honey (HS)Friday, May 12MS/HS alternative: Cook's DelightChicken bacon burgerShredded Romaine, potato gemsOrange Smiles, mixed fruit (MS/HS)Cottage cheese (MS/HS)