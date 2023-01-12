Solon schools lunch menu Jan 12, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PricesHigh School — $2.70Middle School — $2.60Solon Intermediate/Lakeview — $2.50Reduced — $.40Adult/Guest breakfast — $1.75, lunch $4.15Friday, Jan. 13MS/HS alternative: Cook’s DelightChicken bacon burgerShredded Romaine, potato gemsOrange smiles, mixed fruit (HS)Cottage cheese (MS/HS)Monday, Jan. 16NO SCHOOLTuesday, Jan. 17MS/HS alternative: Shrimp poppers/fish sticksPizza crunchers & MarinaraCrazy peas & carrot mixCucumbers, applesauce delightOatmeal chocolate chip cookieWednesday, Jan. 18MS/HS alternative: Fiestada pizzaTacos on tortilla shellCheese, salsa, lettuceCorn queso (MS/HS)Tortilla chips, bananaThursday, Jan. 19MS/HS alternative: Chicken patty sandwichBBQ shredded pork sandwichBaked beansCrunchy cauliflower, fresh citrus fruit saladBBQ kettle chips (MS/HS)Friday, Jan. 20MS/HS alternative: Cook’s DelightMandarin chicken & riceCaesar salad, grape tomatoesFruit cocktail, cottage chest (SIS/MS/HS)Cheeze its (HS)Garlic toast (MS/HS) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you