Solon Schools lunch menu May 11, 2023

PricesHigh School — $2.70Middle School — $2.60Solon Intermediate/Lakeview — $2.55Preschool — $2.50Reduced — $.40Adult/guest breakfast — $1.75, lunch $4.15All grains are whole grain, local apples from Buffalo Ridge.Menus will vary to accommodate the Federal Nutrition Guidelines.Please understand that menus are subject to change as needed.Nutrition office – 319-624-3401, ext. 1120. bwest@solon.k12.ia.usFriday, May 12MS/HS alternative: Cook's DelightChicken bacon burgerShredded Romaine, potato gemsOrange Smiles, mixed fruit (MS/HS)Cottage cheese (MS/HS)Monday, May 15MS/HS Alt: Cook's DelightPizza Crunchers & MarinaraCrazy peas & carrot mixCucumbers, Applesauce DelightOatmeal chocolate chip cookieTuesday, May 16MS/HS alternative: Cook's Delighttacos on flour tortillaCheese, salsa, lettuceCorn, Queso (MS/HS)Tortilla chips, bananaWednesday, May 17MS/HS alternative: Cook's DelightBBQ shredded pork sandwichBaked beansCrunchy cauliflower, fresh citrus fruit saladBBQ kettle chips (MS/HS)Thursday, May 18MS/HS alternative: Cook's DelightMandarin chicken & riceCaesar salad, grape tomatoesFruit cocktail, cottage cheese (SIS/MS/HS)Cheez Its (HS)Garlic toast (MS/HS)Friday, May 19MS/HS alternative: Cook's DelightPotato bar, Bright BroccoliCheese sauce, diced hamGarlic Knot (SIS/MS/HS), Mandarin orangesGold Fish crackers