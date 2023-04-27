Solon Schools lunch menu Apr 27, 2023 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PricesHigh School — $2.70Middle School — $2.60Solon Intermediate/Lakeview — $2.55Preschool — $2.50Reduced — $.40Adult/guest breakfast — $1.75, lunch $4.15All grains are whole grain, local apples from Buffalo Ridge.Menus will vary to accommodate the Federal Nutrition Guidelines.Please understand that menus are subject to change as needed.Nutrition office – 319-624-3401, ext. 1120. bwest@solon.k12.ia.usFriday, April 28MS/HS alternative: Cook’s DelightSloppy Joe sandwichDelicious baked beans, colored pepperSpears, watermelon cubesBaked Lays chipsMonday, May 1MS/HS Alt: Chicken fillet sandwichHot dogCriss cross sweet potato fries, crunch carrotsCrisp applesTrail mixTuesday, May 2MS/HS alternative: Mac & cheesechicken nuggetsCreamy mashed potatoes & gravySweet corn, dinner rollFruit cocktail, pretzels (MS/HS)Wednesday, May 3MS/HS alternative: Chicken flatbread pizzaCheese bites with MarinaraLean mean green beansCrist cucumbersYummy applesauce, Rice Crispy barThursday, May 4MS/HS alternative: Taco bakeNacho supreme with fixingsRefried beans, Bosco stickCool cubed cantaloupeSalsaFriday, May 5MS/HS alternative: Cook’s DelightChicken ParmesanPenne noodles, garlic knot (MS/HS)Steamed broccoli treesZucchini poles, Pears of Paradise Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you