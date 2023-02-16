Solon Schools lunch menu Feb 16, 2023 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PricesHigh School — $2.70Middle School — $2.60Solon Intermediate/Lakeview — $2.55Preschool — $2.50Reduced — $.40All grains are whole grain, local apples from Buffalo Ridge.Please understand that menus are subject to change.Friday, Feb. 17MS/HS alternative: Cook’s DelightMac & Cheese, Little SmokiesCaesar salad, green beans (MS/HS)Crisp broccoli & HummusPineapple chunksMonday, Feb. 20NO SCHOOLTuesday, Feb. 21MS/HS alternative: Spicy chicken pattyChicken patty on a bunCreamy cauliflower and cheeseShredded RomaineSweet Mandarin oranges, Snickerdoodle cookieWednesday, Feb. 22MS/HS alternative: Chicken tendersFrench toast w/syrupEgg & cheese omelet, hash brownBaby carrots, dip (MS/HS)Strawberries & bananas, YogurtThursday, Feb. 23MS/HS alternative: Creamed Turkey, mashed potatoes & dinner rollSloppy Joe sandwichDelicious baked beans, colored pepper spearsWatermelon cubesBaked Lays chipsFriday, Feb. 24MS/HS alternative: Cook’s DelightCheese pizzaCrinkle cut fries, tasty peasDiced pearsTiger Bites (SIS/MS/HS) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you