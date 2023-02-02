Solon schools lunch menu Feb 2, 2023 Feb 2, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PricesHigh School — $2.70Middle School — $2.60Solon Intermediate/Lakeview — $2.55Preschool — $2.50Reduced — $.40Friday, Feb. 3MS/HS alternative: Cook’s DelightPork tenderloin sandwichPotato wedgesGrape tomatoesGrapesMonday, Feb. 6MS/HS alternative: CrispitoMozzarella cheese sticks, MarinaraGarlic knot, steamed cauliflower (MS/HS)Tossed salad & ranch, cucumbersDiced peaches, choodle cookieTuesday, Feb. 7MS/HS alternative: Pizza crunchersPopcorn chicken, mashed potatoesSweet corn, chicken gravy, broccoliFruit saladStrawberry yogurt (MS/HS), dinner roll (MS/HS)Wednesday, Feb. 8MS/HS alternative: CorndogGoulashDinner roll, green beans, Hummus, celery sticksBananaSimply Snack Check Mix (HS)Thursday, Feb. 9MS/HS alternative: Garlic & herb chicken sandwichPepperoni stuffed crust pizzaColorful mixed vegetable, pepper stripsStrawberries & bananasCheez it’sFriday, Feb. 10MS/HS alternative: Cook’s DelightChicken fillet sandwichShredded lettuce, pickles, carrots & HummusCantaloupeBaked potato chips SC (SIS/MS/HS) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you