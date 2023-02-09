Solon schools lunch menu Feb 9, 2023 Feb 9, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PricesHigh School — $2.70Middle School — $2.60Solon Intermediate/Lakeview — $2.55Preschool — $2.50Reduced — $.40All grains are whole grain, local apples from Buffalo Ridge.Menus will vary to accommodate the Federal Nutrition Guidelines.Please understand that menus are subject to change as needed.Friday, Feb. 10MS/HS alternative: Cook’s DelightChicken fillet sandwichShredded lettuce, pickles, carrots & HummusCantaloupeBaked potato chips SC (SIS/MS/HS)Monday, Feb. 13MS/HS alternative: Rodeo Burger/turkey & cheese sandwichCheeseburgerFrench fries, tomatoes slicedPickles, delicious Romaine lettuceApplesauce cup, Fruit Roll-UpTuesday, Feb. 14MS/HS alternative: Spartan cheese breadChicken fajitas, tortilla shellRomaine, cheese, salsa, cornTortilla chips, fruit slushyStir fry veg. (MS/HS), bananas (MS/HS)Wednesday, Feb. 15MS/HS alternative: Pork tenderloin sandwichPancakes & syrupEgg & cheese omelet, hash brownsCucumber, fresh strawberriesChocolate chip muffin (SIS/MS/HS)Thursday, Feb. 16MS/HS alternative: Cheese bitesChicken tenders (LV/SIS) chicken wings & sauce (MS/HS)Peas & carrots, celery & carrot with RanchChilled pearsBiscuit with butter patty, Sunchips (HS)Friday, Feb. 17MS/HS alternative: Cook’s DelightMac & cheese, little smokiesCaesar salad, green beans (MS/HS)Crisp broccoli & hummusPineapple chunks Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you