Solon Schools lunch menu May 18, 2023 19 hrs ago

PricesHigh School — $2.70Middle School — $2.60Solon Intermediate/Lakeview — $2.55Preschool — $2.50Reduced — $.40Adult/guest breakfast — $1.75, lunch $4.15All grains are whole grain, local apples from Buffalo Ridge.Menus will vary to accommodate the Federal Nutrition Guidelines.Please understand that menus are subject to change as needed.Nutrition office – 319-624-3401, ext. 1120. bwest@solon.k12.ia.usFriday, May 19MS/HS alternative: Cook's DelightPotato bar, Bright BroccoliCheese sauce, diced hamGarlic Knot (SIS/MS/HS), Mandarin orangesGold Fish crackersMonday, May 22MS/HS Alt: Cook's DelightSausage, egg, and cheese biscuitCheesy potatoes, crunch carrots, and HummusStrawberries and blueberries, Cheez Its (SIS/MS/HS)Tuesday, May 23MS/HS alternative: Cook's DelightPopcorn chickenMashed potatoes, kernel corn, chicken gravyCubed peaches, strawberry yogurt (SIS/MS/HS)Dinner roll (MS/HS)Wednesday, May 24MS/HS alternative: Cook's DelightSpartan cheesy breadDelicious square carrots, broccoli sprouts, HummusMandarin oranges, cottage cheese (MS/HS)DessertThursday, May 25MS/HS alternative: Cook's DelightMenu for Lakeview/SIS 25thMenu for MS/HS on the 26thHamburger from local farmer grilled by Cattlemen Assn. on wholegrain bunBaked beans, veggieFruit, and chipsFriday, May 26MS/HS alternative: Cook's DelightMenu for Lakeview/SIS on the 26thMenu for MS/HS on the 25thPizza, cornFresh veggiesFruit