Solon schools lunch menu Feb 23, 2023 6 hrs ago PricesHigh School — $2.70Middle School — $2.60Solon Intermediate/Lakeview — $2.55Preschool — $2.50Reduced — $.40All grains are whole grain, local apples from Buffalo Ridge.Menus will vary to accommodate the Federal Nutrition Guidelines.Please understand that menus are subject to change as needed.Friday, Feb. 24MS/HS alternative: Cook's DelightCheese pizzaCrinkle cut fries, tasty peasDiced pearsTiger Bites (SIS/MS/HS)Monday, Feb. 27MS/HS alternative: Chicken fillet sandwichHot dogCriss cross sweet potato fries, crunch carrotsCrisp applesTrail mixTuesday, Feb. 28MS/HS alternative: Mac & cheeseChicken nuggetsCreamy mashed potatoes & gravySweet corn, dinner rollFruit cocktail, pretzels (MS/HS)Wednesday, March 1MS/HS alternative: Chicken flatbread pizzaChicken ParmesanPenne noodles, garlic knot (MS/HS)Steamed broccoli treesZucchini poles, Pears of ParadiseThursday, March 2MS/HS alternative: Taco bakeNacho supreme with fixingsRefried beans, Bosco stickCool cubed cantaloupeSalsaFriday, March 3MS/HS alternative: Cook's DelightCheese bites with MarinaraLean Mean Green BeansCrisp cucumbersYummy applesauce, Rice Crispy bar