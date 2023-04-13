Solon Schools lunch menu Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PricesHigh School — $2.70Middle School — $2.60Solon Intermediate/Lakeview — $2.55Preschool — $2.50Reduced — $.40Adult/guest breakfast — $1.75, lunch $4.15All grains are whole grain, local apples from Buffalo Ridge.Menus will vary to accommodate the Federal Nutrition Guidelines.Please understand that menus are subject to change as needed.Nutrition office – 319-624-3401, ext. 1120. bwest@solon.k12.ia.usFriday, April 14MS/HS alternative: Cook’s DelightChicken fillet sandwichShredded lettuce, pickles, carrots, & HummusCantaloupeBaked potato chips SC (SIS/MS/HS)Monday, April 17MS/HS Alt: Rodeo Burger/Turkey & cheese sandwichCheeseburgerFrench fries, tomatoes slicedPickles, delicious Romaine lettuceApplesauce cup, Fruit Roll-UpTuesday, April 18MS/HS alternative: Spartan Cheese BreadChicken fajitas, tortilla shellRomaine, cheese, salsa, cornTortilla chips, fruit slushyStir fry veg. (MS/HS), bananas (MS/HS)Wednesday, April 19MS/HS alternative: Pork tenderloin sandwichPancakes & syrupEgg & cheese omelet, hash brownCucumber, fresh strawberriesChocolate chip muffin (SIS/MS/HS)Thursday, April 20MS/HS alternative: Cheese bitesChicken tenders (LV/SIS), chicken wings & sauce (MS/HS)Peas & carrots, celery & carrot with RanchChilled pearsBiscuit with butter patty, Sunchips (HS)Friday, April 21MS/HS alternative: Cook’s DelightMac & cheese, Little SmokiesCaesar salad, green beans (MS/HS)Crisp broccoli & HummusPineapple chunks Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you