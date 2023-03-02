All trips leave from Solon Rec. Park. Call 319-430-8655 for reservations
Friday, March 24
Bluff Lake
Leave from Rec. Park at 2:00 p.m., 15-passenger van.
Thursday, April 25
Great River Road — Clinton Eagle Point Park, Sabula Wildlife Area, Bellevue State Park, Dubuque, Breitbach Restaurant, Guttenberg Roadside Overlook, McGregor’s Pike Peak, Marquette, Harper’s Ferry, Lansing Veteran’s Park
Limit of 36
Thursday, May 18
Kalona, Ila Miller Mennonite Meal/Golden Delight Bakery, String Town/Community Store & Annex/Perry Bender Greenhouse
Leave Rec Park 11:00, limit of 36
Trip costs depend on the number of participants! We advertise in the Economist and via monthly newsletters but we need to reach more seniors in our community. Please pass along our schedule to your friends and neighbors who could enjoy some of our outings! Call 319-430-8655 for more information or to make a reservation. Our trips are designed to keep folks moving, socialized, and entertained!
Dean’s Dream movie – Unfortunately the movie “Dean’s Dream” showing was cancelled for Wednesday, Feb. 15 due to technical issues. Once those are resolved, we shall reschedule!
Meal and a Movie (M&M)
Friday, March 31 – “Ticket to Paradise” with George Clooney and Julia Roberts, rescheduled due to technicalities.
Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, arrive at 11:00 a.m., dine at 11:30, meal cost $4.00
Restaurant Runs – Thursday, March 15 – Big Grove (reschedule of February’s Big Grove restaurant run)
Noon dining, personal cars
Solon Senior Transport
Please call Cindy Jensen, 319-360-3279, to request an enrollment form, information, and a detailed brochure to access transportation to medical appointments.