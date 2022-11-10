SOLON SPOTLIGHT SENIOR FEATURE: Kerrigan Lyons By Nancy Upmeyer Nov 10, 2022 Nov 10, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Kerrigan Lyons as Anya in the recent Solon HS Drama Dept. production of Anastasia: The New Broadway Musical Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Parents: Michelle and Joshua LyonsSiblings: CamdenBirthday: 4/29/05Pets: 2 cats — Casper and MishaSPOTLIGHT ACTIVITIESConcert Choir: 1 2 3 4Bella Voce: 2 3 4Vocal Jazz: 1 2 3 4Musical: 1 2 3 4SPORTSCross Country: 1 2 3 4Basketball: 1 2 3 4Track: 1 2 3 4AWARDS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTSBest of center for Classical Night 4Large Group Contest 1 2 3 4COMMUNITY ACTIVITIESSt Mary youth choirFavorite performing arts moment: Jazz Choir went to see SajeAdvice to underclassmen: “Be confident and try every opportunity that life gives you.”Favorite color: purpleFavorite food: any kind of riceFavorite thing to do with friends: hanging out with friends at a bonfireFavorite thing to do with family: watching moviesPlans after graduation: hopefully to go to Wartburg and major in education, speech pathology or music therapyHobbies: singing, running, and writingFavorite musical performer: PentatonixFavorite vocal piece: “She used to be mine” from WaitressFavorite song: “Good Morning” by Max FrostDo you have a job: I work at Solon Learning AcademyWhere did you go on your last vacation: HawaiiStudent mentor: Sophia StahleAdult mentor: Joel ForemanFavorite class: English 11 with Mr. FarnsworthIf you could make a difference in Solon, what would you do and how would you do it?: I would start a singing camp in Solon for the summersSomething not very many people know about you: I make my bed every morningThe best thing about the SCSD: the teachers for sureName someone that you have great respect for in the community and why: Don Ellis, our announcer at sport events b/c he gives so much to our community and takes an interest in studentsPet peeve: when people step on the backs of my shoes when I am walking and slow walkersFavorite elementary moment: playing instruments in my mom’s classroom after school.Favorite spotlight supporter: Mark Sovers because he cares about students who are in music and in sports and shows that he values both areasFavorite TV show: “The 100”Favorite restaurant:Texas RoadhouseFavorite fast-food: Panda ExpressFavorite sport: TrackWhat do you see yourself doing in 10 years?: Having a really big house, having kids, and working as a speech pathologist Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you