CRAWFORDSVILLE — Farmers and those who provide consultation to farmers, as well as the general public, are invited to the Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association’s annual meeting on Thursday, March 2, at the Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm, located at 3115 Louisa-Washington Road, Crawfordsville.
The association, in partnership with Iowa State University, oversees the farm.
The annual meeting will feature a research farm update by Cody Schneider, farm superintendent; a presentation on the science aspect related to carbon markets with Jim Jordahl, a project analyst with the Bioeconomy Institute at Iowa State; research project lighting talks highlighting several different research projects from the research farm; and a roundtable discussion on future ideas for research projects. The meeting will end with looking at the current status and economics related to carbon markets with Ryan Drollette and Charles Brown, extension farm management specialists.
“We are changing up the format of the annual meeting this year and want to really highlight a variety of the research projects going on at the farm and also provide an opportunity to discuss future research needs that would better help farmers in southeast Iowa,” said Cody Schneider, farm superintendent.
Registration and refreshments will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will start at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 3 p.m. Following the conclusion of the meeting, the Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association board of directors will meet.
Lunch will be served as part of the meeting and is free to association members and is $10 for non-association members.
Become a member or renew your membership with the association for $25 for five years. Checks can be made out to SEIARA and sent to the ISU Extension and Outreach Johnson County office (33109 Old Highway 218 S., Iowa City, IA 52246) or can be paid at the annual meeting.
Those who plan to attend are encouraged to pre-register by Feb. 24 by going to https://go.iastate.edu/XGVUZR or by calling the ISU Extension and Outreach Johnson County office at 319-337-2145. Registration is not required but helps with a headcount for lunch.
The event is supported by Furlong Family Farms and Hills Bank and Trust. Certified Crop Advisors can earn continuing education units for attending this meeting.