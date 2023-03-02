SOLON — The Solon Archery Team recently announced it’s Academic Archers for the 2022-23 season.
The NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) Academic Archer Program is a national program designed to promote and recognize academic excellence among student archers.
Criteria to become an Academic Archer includes:
• Student in grades 8-12
• Member of the school archery team during the current school year, meeting attendance policy, and tournament requirements (three or more)
• Grade Point Average of 3.5 or higher (based on previous school year’s second semester and current school year’s first semester GPA
• Meets district code of conduct and academic policy requirements (students receiving an ‘F’ are ineligible to participate in activities for the week upon the third week notification of being on the ‘D’ and ‘F’ list)
Middle School (8th grade only): Sam Adair, Audrey Mack, Magnus Miles, Sawyer Rummel, Miranda Simison
High School: Andi Billerbeck, Ryan Bilskie, Brody Cash, Elijah Cash, Mackenzie Craig, Jaxon Davis, Ashley Farnsworth, Evann Freerks, Braydon Hoffman, Jack Hosking, Drew Johnson, Gwen Lagrange, Bailey Madura, Jayden Merrick, Evzen Meza, Audrey Michels, Sophia Miles, Elaina ‘Evandy’ Miller, Lucy Miller, Justin Moore, Gabe Nicholson, Owen Rekers, Logan Rudish, Kassandra Rummel, Adam Smith, Weston Steinbrech, Cora Sutton, Daniel Tearse, Trevin Wilcox, Lilian Worrell, Mike Yeomans, Owen Young