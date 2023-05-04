TIFFIN — While attention was focused in Des Moines on the Drake Relays, Solon’s boys took the runner up spot in Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) Pacha Relays Thursday, April 27, trailing the Clippers 116-96 and posting two wins and three second place finishes. Tipton (91), Williamsburg (76), Durant (74), Benton Community (71), Monticello (58), Mount Vernon (42), Anamosa (33), Assumption Catholic (32), Regina Catholic (20), Wilton (17), and the CCA JV team (14) rounded out the field of competitors.

Marcus Richard won the shot put with a 46’-6-1/2” throw while Brick Kabela won the 3,200-meter run in 10:08.39.

Recommended for you