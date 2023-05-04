TIFFIN — While attention was focused in Des Moines on the Drake Relays, Solon’s boys took the runner up spot in Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) Pacha Relays Thursday, April 27, trailing the Clippers 116-96 and posting two wins and three second place finishes. Tipton (91), Williamsburg (76), Durant (74), Benton Community (71), Monticello (58), Mount Vernon (42), Anamosa (33), Assumption Catholic (32), Regina Catholic (20), Wilton (17), and the CCA JV team (14) rounded out the field of competitors.
Marcus Richard won the shot put with a 46’-6-1/2” throw while Brick Kabela won the 3,200-meter run in 10:08.39.
Kabela took second in the 1,600-meter run in 4:47.96, Nash Kotar was second in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.32 seconds, and Brayden Moore was second in the 100-meter dash in twelve seconds.
Third place went to Carter Grimm in the shot put (44-11), Milo Ashbacker in the 200-meter dash (24.13), and Keenan Kruse in the 400-meter hurdles (58.50). Kruse, Charlie Brandt, Benjamin Ducket, and Cole Carney were third in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:06.27.
Kruse, Rhett Mesch, Ryan Walsh, and Grant Bumsted took fourth place in the 4x200 (1:35.56), Kabela was fourth in the 800-meter run (2:04.63), and Eddie Johnson, Oliver Owens, Einar Stecher, and Carney were fourth in the 4x100 (46.18).
Kyler Jensen, Stecher, Mesch, and Grant Bumsted were fifth in the sprint medley relay in 1:40.82.
Cole Carney was sixth in the long jump (17-10) while Mason Scott was sixth in shot put with a 135-5 throw.
Benjamin Duckett took eighth in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.69 seconds.
Grant Wilson was ninth in shot put with a 120-3 throw while Spencer Michels was ninth in the 1,600 run in 4:58.17. Maddox Shipley, Wyatt Applegarth, Gavin Wisman, and Michels were ninth in the 4x800 (9:01.61) while Janssen, Shipley, Applegarth, and Wisman were ninth in the 4x400 (3:46.97).
Rounding out the top-ten finishers were Mesch in high jump (5-6), Conlan Poynton in the long jump (17-2.75), and Colin Bumsted in the 3,200 run (11:33.76).
“We wanted to continue the journey and take the next step and give our athletes a chance to compete in new roles,” Coach Mark Sovers said. “Developing into a balanced track team when competing is one way to utilize the depth we have developed through the season. We know this is also going to be an important of the success we hope to have the opportunity to experience during Championship season. We were able to compete at a high level and reach our own Spartan Standard.” For Sovers and the Spartans, it all comes down to “Being at your Best when your Best is required.”