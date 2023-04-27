SOLON — Mother Nature was less kind than she was last year, but not as mean-spirited as she could’ve been Saturday morning for the annual Spartan Dash family fun run at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area (SRNA). The 11th event featured two new challenges in the form of a tire race, named “Beast Mode,” and a small maze. Back were favorites such as Tim Gordon’s (Gordon Lumber Co.) “Big Mouth” obstacle and the “Spartan Decontamination” where participants were liberally dusted with powdered chalk.

The Spartan Dash is a fundraiser for the Lakeview Elementary School and Solon Intermediate School (SIS) Parent-Teacher Organizations (PTO), said organizer Jill Schmidt.

