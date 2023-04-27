One of the first groups to tackle the 2023 Spartan Dash leaves the starting line in front of the Timber Dome at the SRNA Saturday, April 22. The annual event is a fundraiser for the Lakeview Elementary and Solon Intermediate School PTOs. For more photos, turn to page 8A.
A family races each other as they roll tires Saturday, April 22 during the annual Spartan Dash. Participants negotiated several family-friendly challenges around the perimeter of the SRNA in a fundraiser for the Lakeview Elementary and Solon Intermediate School PTOs.
A young boy gingerly negotiates an obstacle course. Participants negotiated several family-friendly challenges around the perimeter of the SRNA in a fundraiser for the Lakeview Elementary and Solon Intermediate School PTOs.
Kaiah Meyer blasts a participant in the Spartan Dash with chalk dust at the “Spartan Decontamination” station Saturday, April 22 at the SRNA. The Meyer family – Carl, Trudie, Kaiah, and Kadyn added a burst of color to the several obstacles and challenges arrayed along the park’s perimeter in a fundraiser for the Lakeview Elementary and Solon Intermediate School PTOs.
Kadyn Meyer happily blasts a participant in the Spartan Dash with chalk dust at the “Spartan Decontamination” station Saturday, April 22 at the SRNA. The Meyer family – Carl, Trudie, Kaiah, and Kadyn added a burst of color to the several obstacles and challenges arrayed along the park’s perimeter in a fundraiser for the Lakeview Elementary and Solon Intermediate School PTOs.
Kadyn Meyer eagerly anticipates the next participant in the Spartan Dash to pass by so he can nail them with chalk dust at the “Spartan Decontamination” station Saturday, April 22 at the SRNA. The Meyer family – Carl, Trudie, Kaiah, and Kadyn added a burst of color to the several obstacles and challenges arrayed along the park’s perimeter in a fundraiser for the Lakeview Elementary and Solon Intermediate School PTOs.
A man guides his son down a climbing obstacle Saturday, April 22 at the SRNA during the 2023 Spartan Dash. The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the Lakeview Elementary and Solon Intermediate School PTOs.
SOLON — Mother Nature was less kind than she was last year, but not as mean-spirited as she could’ve been Saturday morning for the annual Spartan Dash family fun run at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area (SRNA). The 11th event featured two new challenges in the form of a tire race, named “Beast Mode,” and a small maze. Back were favorites such as Tim Gordon’s (Gordon Lumber Co.) “Big Mouth” obstacle and the “Spartan Decontamination” where participants were liberally dusted with powdered chalk.
The Spartan Dash is a fundraiser for the Lakeview Elementary School and Solon Intermediate School (SIS) Parent-Teacher Organizations (PTO), said organizer Jill Schmidt.
“The funds raised through the Spartan Dash go directly back into the classrooms and help to pay for things like field trips and educational apps (used by the teachers).” The PTOs also disburse discretionary funds to the teachers, who have the opportunity to receive more for volunteering to help with the event.
“I want to thank all of the sponsors, we can’t make this event happen without you! Also, thank you to all of the volunteers that helped, I can’t make this work without them.”