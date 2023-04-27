SOLON — The varsity boys golf team had a busy two-week stretch racking up five team wins with four first place individual finishes.
Solon wins home triangular
The Spartans defeated WaMaC East and West foes Monday, April 10 at home as they took a home triangular. Solon put up 155 to Williamsburg’s 168 and Mount Vernon’s 187.
Jack McCarty was the medalist with 38 with Isaiah Zoske runner up, also with 38. Nolan Seagren (39), Sean Stahle, Mac McCarty, and Brennan Heesch all tied for fifth with 40.
South Tama triangular belongs to Solon
The boys traveled to the Vinton Country Club Thursday, April 13 and won a triangular against Vinton-Shellsburg and South Tama with 145 to the Vikings’ 166 and the Trojans’ 187.
Isaiah Zoske medaled with 34, Sean Stahle and Brennan Heesch tied for second with 36. Mac McCarty (4th, 39), Jack McCarty (8th, 42), and Quinton Heineman (11th, 44) rounded out the varsity leaderboard for Solon.
Spartans win first day of the Pella Invitational
Friday, April 14, the Spartans won Pella’s Invitational held at the Bos Landen Golf Course with 314. ADM (319), Pella (321), Clear Lake (332), Oskaloosa (336), Pella Christian (336), Washington (337), Des Moines Christian (349), West Delaware (364), and Nevada (385) rounded out the field.
Isaiah Zoske medaled in the 18-hole meet with 73. Jack McCarty was fourth carding 76. Rounding out the leaderboard for Solon were Quinton Heineman (7th, 79), Sean Stahle (24th, 86), Brennan Heesch (30th, 87), and Mac McCarty (38th, 89).
Saturday, April 15 the action moved to the Pella Golf and Country Club where ADM outscored Solon 297-308. Pella Christian (313), Pella (320), Waverly-Shell Rock (321), Des Moines Christian (322), Clear Lake (324), West Delaware (324), and Nevada (328) filled out the ten-team field.
Jack McCarty led Solon with a seventh-place finish with 75 (tied with Pella’s Cade McGinley). Isaiah Zoske was ninth with 76 followed by Brennan Heesch (11th, 77), Mac McCarty (20th, 80), Quinton Heineman (38th, 84), and Sean Stahle (44th, 85).
Solon tops CPU and Marion
Thursday, April 20 saw the boys win a triangular at Marion’s Gardner Golf Course against Center Point-Urbana and Marion with Solon totaling 155 to the Stormin’ Pointers’ 159 and the Wolves’ 166.
Isaiah Zoske medaled with 36 edging past CPU’s Christian Burkhart, the runner up with 37. Sean Stahle was third with 39. Quinton Heineman, Mac McCarty, and Jack McCarty tied with CPU’s Ben Opfer and Marion’s Lawson Berndt and Nathan Whalen for fourth place with 40. Brennan Heesch was 12th with 42.
Spartans win West Delaware’s tournament
The Spartans wrapped up their busy stretch by winning West Delaware’s tournament at Pin Oak Pub & Links in Manchester Friday, April 21 with 323. West Delaware (326), Pella (333), CPU (335), Waverly-Shell Rock (335), Columbus Catholic (336), Vinton-Shellsburg (337), Clear Creek Amana (343), Williamsburg (355), Independence (359), Benton Community (377), and Decorah (379) rounded out the twelve-team field.
Jack McCarty was runner up with 78 to Pella’s AJ Hoekstra who won the 18-hole tournament with 74. Isaiah Zoske was third (79), Mac McCarty and Brennan Heesch tied for 11th with 83, Quinton Heineman was in a six-way tie for 15th with 85, and Sean Stahle tied with Pella’s Cole Floden for 24th with 88.
Upcoming schedule
Monday, May 1 – WaMaC East Divisional at Kernoustie Golf Club, Mt. Vernon. 3:00 p.m.
Monday, May 8 – WaMaC Meet at Pin Oak Golf Course, Manchester. 9:00 a.m.
Wednesday, May 11 – Class 3A Sectional at Sheaffer Memorial Golf Course, Fort Madison. 10:00 a.m.
Monday, May 16 – Class 3A District Meet at Wildcat Golf Course, Shellsburg. 10:00 a.m.
Note – Teams and individuals advancing from the sectional meet will advance to the District Meet.