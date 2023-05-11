CEDAR RAPIDS — The junior varsity (JV) track and field boys took third in Prairie’s Co-Ed JV Invitational Monday, May 1. Prairie won the meet with 126 team points followed by Iowa City West High (105), the Spartans (100), Iowa City-City High (63.5), and Xavier Catholic (57).

It was a good day for the throwers as Mason Scott won the discus (132-02) and Carter Grimm won in shot put (45-06.5).

