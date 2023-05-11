CEDAR RAPIDS — The junior varsity (JV) track and field boys took third in Prairie’s Co-Ed JV Invitational Monday, May 1. Prairie won the meet with 126 team points followed by Iowa City West High (105), the Spartans (100), Iowa City-City High (63.5), and Xavier Catholic (57).
It was a good day for the throwers as Mason Scott won the discus (132-02) and Carter Grimm won in shot put (45-06.5).
Solon’s relays took gold as the sprint medley (Ryan Walsh, Barret Schade, Gavin Sieverding, and Jace Janssen), distance medley (Kyler Jensen, Einar Stecher, Gavin Wisman, and Spencer Michels), 4x200 (Conlan Poynton, Eddie Johnson, Oliver Owens, and Cole Carney), and 4x100 (Owens, Johnson, Stecher, and Carney) all brought home gold as well.
Kaleb Behrends took second in shot put with a 45’ throw, Wisman was second in the high jump with a 5’-4” leap, and Colin Bumsted took second in the 3,200-meter run in 11:32.43. Schade, Walsh, Janssen, and Sieverding took silver in the 4x200.
Michels took third in the 1,600-meter run in 5:02.17.
“We were able to go out and compete and show people what we stand for and what we value,” said Head Coach Mark Sovers. “We value being the best teammate we can be. The success we were able to experience through the relays is a good example of what we have enjoyed about our team all year long. It was nice to see it come through when we compete. The depth we are able to display (scoring throughout the lineup field events, individual events and relays) is exciting to see and a credit to the athletes. The future is bright and in good hands moving forward.”