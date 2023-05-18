WILLIAMSBURG — Solon crowned two individual and one relay champions at the WaMaC Junior Varsity (JV) Championships Monday, May 8 at Williamsburg.

Marion won the Conference Championship with 129 team points followed by the Spartan boys with 115.5. Mount Vernon (97.50), West Delaware (95.50), Williamsburg (62), Clear Creek Amana (57), South Tama County (39), Benton Community (38.50), Vinton-Shellsburg (35), Center Point-Urbana (27), and Independence (26) rounded out the field.

