WILLIAMSBURG — Solon crowned two individual and one relay champions at the WaMaC Junior Varsity (JV) Championships Monday, May 8 at Williamsburg.
Marion won the Conference Championship with 129 team points followed by the Spartan boys with 115.5. Mount Vernon (97.50), West Delaware (95.50), Williamsburg (62), Clear Creek Amana (57), South Tama County (39), Benton Community (38.50), Vinton-Shellsburg (35), Center Point-Urbana (27), and Independence (26) rounded out the field.
Conference Champions for Solon were Carter Grimm in shot put (46-00.25), Einar Stecher in the 100-meter dash (12.03), and Eddie Johnson, Stecher, Oliver Owens, and Cole Carney in the 4x100 (45.99).
Runner up finishes went to Mason Scott in discus (130-08), Spencer Michels in the 1,600 run (5:01.21), the shuttle hurdle (Will Brandt, Justin Moore, Jordan Schmidt, and Carney (1:11.92), and the 4x200 (Stecher, Johnson, Tyler Bell, and Owens (1:38.75).
“It was a very good night to be a Spartan,” said Head Coach Mark Sovers. “The athletes approached the meet with the goal of showing everyone what our program stands for. At the core of who we are is the culture they work hard to establish. When you are invested in the success of your teammate, then you are able to experience even more success.”
When the team is successful, Sovers said, the individual will see even more success come their way.
“Great job of showing the depth that we are fortunate to have and taking advantage of the opportunities that come your way. I am very proud of our Total Track and Field Program and everyone that is involved. There is no better way to thank the people the help set you up for success than to be at your best when your best is required.”