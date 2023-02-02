INDEPENDENCE — The varsity boys placed seventh Saturday, Jan. 28 in the WaMaC Tournament.

West Delaware took the conference championship with 248.5 points followed by Mount Vernon (232.5), the host Mustangs (205.5), South Tama (173.5), Williamsburg (173.0), Clear Creek Amana (128.0), the Spartans (115.0), Benton Community (114.5), Vinton-Shellsburg (95.5), Marion (73.0), and Center Point-Urbana (19.0).

