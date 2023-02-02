INDEPENDENCE — The varsity boys placed seventh Saturday, Jan. 28 in the WaMaC Tournament.
West Delaware took the conference championship with 248.5 points followed by Mount Vernon (232.5), the host Mustangs (205.5), South Tama (173.5), Williamsburg (173.0), Clear Creek Amana (128.0), the Spartans (115.0), Benton Community (114.5), Vinton-Shellsburg (95.5), Marion (73.0), and Center Point-Urbana (19.0).
Jordan Schmidt (22-7), Kyler Jensen (18-20), Braydon Hoffman (29-17), and Grant Wilson (21-14) finished the day in fourth place at 132, 170, 195, and 220 pounds.
Lawsin Sinnwell (24-12) placed fifth at 126.
Kyler Jessup (17-18) and Teague Williams (22-23) placed sixth at 120 and 145.
Evan Burg (18-22), David Karam (20-22), and Joe Ebert (19-25) finished the day in seventh place at 113, 152, and 285.
Zeb Kleinsmith (17-11) was eighth at 182.
Hunter Campion (8-16), Carson Kidwell (14-16), and Jackson Feuerbach (7-21) did not place.
Historically the WaMaC has been a challenging conference.
“Honestly, it might be the deepest conference in the state, regardless of class, and some of the matches we saw Saturday will happen again at the state tournament. It’s that tough,” said Head Coach Aaron Hadenfeldt. “Eastern Iowa, in general, puts an emphasis on wrestling and you see that with the quality of the WaMaC. The guys went in and fought, with most ending up on the podium. It’s good for them to see this type of competition. It shows them what we’re working toward.”
Sparty’s boys pulled off a hattrick as they rolled Beckman Catholic (Dyersville), CPU, and Maquoketa Thursday, Jan. 26 at Beckman.
Solon 62 Beckman Catholic 12
Lawsin Sinnwell pinned Andrew Roling in 29 seconds at 126 pounds, Jordan Schmidt won by technical fall (16-1, 5:57) over Preston Hunter at 132, Carson Kidwell pinned Carter White in 3:22 at 138, Teague Williams won a 6-4 decision over Riley White at 145, David Karam pinned Chase White in 1:08 at 152, Kyler Jensen pinned Cody Hageman in 38 seconds at 170, and Joe Ebert pinned Isaac Barrick in 4:52 at 285.
Solon 76 Center Point-Urbana 0
Jessup won a 6-4 decision over Blake Berninghaus at 120, Sinnwell pinned Teegan Fuessley in 2:59 at 126, Schmidt pinned Will Griswold in 3:04 at 132, Kidwell pinned Bo Lawrence in 2:41 at 138, Karam pinned Brody Berninghaus in 2:33 at 152, Jackson Feuerbach won a 9-0 major decision over Tyler Foreman at 160, Jensen took a 7-6 decision from William Gerhold at 170, Zeb Kleinsmith pinned Oliver Brown in 2:28 at 182, and Braydon Hoffman pinned Liam Jouanne in 3:34 at 195.
Solon 60 Maquoketa 13
Jessup won a 9-3 decision over Donavan Cook at 120, Schmidt pinned Xavier Grau in 3:44 at 132, Karam won a 6-1 decision over Spencer Martin at 152, and Kleinsmith pinned Lucas Schueller in 58 seconds at 182. Charlie Karam won a 113-pound extra match by pinning Mason Bolsinger in 3:02 and Milo Ashbacker pinned Jamison Wallace in 3:32 in a 145-pound extra match.
Hadenfeldt said even though the Spartans were favored to win all three duals he still challenged his guys to go out and take care of business.
“I challenged them, and they rose to the occasion. That was great to see. We need to build on that for districts (Saturday, Feb. 11).”
Upcoming Schedule
Keokuk, Midland, Vinton-Shellsburg, and Waterloo West will visit Thursday, Feb. 2 for the Solon Duals, rescheduled from Dec. 22 and starting at 3:30 p.m. Solon will compete Saturday, Feb. 11 in a Class 2A District Tournament at West Delaware HS in Manchester with the 1st and 2nd place winners in each weight class advancing to the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Feb. 15-18.
“We need to be wrestling our best and leave everything on the mat,” Hadenfeldt said. “If we can do that, I’m confident we will have success.”