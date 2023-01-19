Braydon Hoffman works on pinning North Scott’s Kaden Timmerman in the first round of the Ed Hadenfeldt Invitational tournament Saturday, Jan. 14. Hoffman (who’s headgear was knocked off) won by fall in 1:15.
SOLON — North Scott and rival Clear Creek Amana took the top two spots in team points Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Spartans’ annual Ed Hadenfeldt Wrestling Invitational with Solon finishing the day ninth out of 12 teams represented.
The Lancers won the tournament with 261 points while the Clippers put up 184. Lisbon (179), Pella (148), Vinton-Shellsburg (138.5), West Branch (118), Dike-New Hartford (110), West Liberty (109.5), Solon (100.5), North Scott JV (88), Liberty High (North Liberty) (78), and Center Point-Urbana (46) rounded out the scoring. North Cedar was represented by one wrestler and received no team points.
Jordan Schmidt (11-4) took second place at 132 pounds after a 19-4 technical fall in 1:56 in the first round over Lisbon’s Lucas Capron (5-14), an 8-6 decision over North Scott’s Will McDermott (17-10) in the quarterfinals, and a 15-0 tech fall in 4:11 over Pella’s Damion Clark (23-6) in the semis before falling in a 15-0 tech fall to Vinton-Shellsburg’s Carter Lamont (18-5) in the finals.
Evan Burg (11-17), Zeb Kleinsmith (10-6), Braydon Hoffman (19-12), and Grant Wilson (15-8) placed fourth at 113, 182, 195, and 220 pounds.
Carson Kidwell (8-8) was fifth at 138, Jayden Steapp (4-13), Teague Williams (17-16), and Oliver Owens (8-13) were sixth at 106, 145, and 182, Joe Ebert (11-19) was seventh at 285, and Milo Ashbacker (2-3) placed eighth at 145.
Hunter Campion (106), Tyson Wheeler (120), Charlie Karam (138), Conlan Poynton (152), David Karam (152), Jackson Feuerbach (160), Fischer Harrison (160), and Kyler Jensen (170) did not place.
“Obviously we would have liked to finish higher,” said Coach Aaron Hadenfeldt, “But this is a tough tournament and for the most part, I felt we competed and gave our best effort. We need to continue to work to get better at certain techniques in the wrestling room and then be able to apply what we’re working on when we are in competition.”
The coach gave a shout-out and thank you to the wrestling family parents saying, “They step up on this weekend every year and the amount of time and dedication they give is unmatched. This big weekend, from our invitational to youth tourney to JV tourney, is not possible without their help.”
Spartans battle Hawks and Bobcats
The boys competed Thursday, Jan. 12 at West Delaware High School in a double dual with the Hawks and Benton Community Bobcats.
Varsity – West Delaware 55 Solon 23
Grant Wilson (220 pounds) pinned Owen Pettlon in 1:53, Jordan Schmidt (132) won by 18-2 technical fall in 5:33 over Max Anderson, Teague Williams 9145) pinned Blake Mather in 3:35, and Hunter Campion (106) won by forfeit.
JV – West Delaware 12 Solon 12
Tyson Wheeler pinned Daniel Earnst in 1:15, Zeb Kleinsmith pinned James Collum in 4:51 while Tyson Wheeler and Dylan Branscomb both fell.
Eleven extra (no points awarded) matches were held. Carson Kidwell pinned Hadyn Schulte in 1:59, Jamie Calef pinned Braden Goranson in 1:32, Justin Moore won a 6-4 decision over Travyn Sullivan, and Branscomb pinned Wyatt McDowell in 1:19.
Benton Community 39 Solon 23
Kyler Jessup (120) won in 13-8 sudden victory over Weston Kaestner, Jordan Schmidt (132) won a 7-4 decision over Brady Patterson, Kyler Jensen (170) won by 16-0 technical fall in 3:31 over Grady Frese, Braydon Hoffman (195) pinned Troy Kupka in 5:26, and Grant Wilson (220) won by forfeit.
Carson Kidwell and Milo Ashbacker (132 and 138) won extra matches with Kidwell pinning Jeremy Holmes in 31 seconds while Ashbacker took a 3-2 decision from Elias Bieschke.
Upcoming schedule
Mount Vernon visits Thursday, Jan. 19 for a 6:00 p.m. dual meet ahead of a trip to OABCIG High School in Ida Grove for the two-day Herb Irgens Invitational, which starts Friday, Jan. 20 at 4:30 p.m. and resumes Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9:30 a.m. Beckman Catholic in Dyersville will host the Spartans, Maquoketa, and Center Point-Urbana Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6:00 p.m.