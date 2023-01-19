SOLON — North Scott and rival Clear Creek Amana took the top two spots in team points Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Spartans’ annual Ed Hadenfeldt Wrestling Invitational with Solon finishing the day ninth out of 12 teams represented.

The Lancers won the tournament with 261 points while the Clippers put up 184. Lisbon (179), Pella (148), Vinton-Shellsburg (138.5), West Branch (118), Dike-New Hartford (110), West Liberty (109.5), Solon (100.5), North Scott JV (88), Liberty High (North Liberty) (78), and Center Point-Urbana (46) rounded out the scoring. North Cedar was represented by one wrestler and received no team points.

