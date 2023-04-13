TIFFIN — The Spartan track and field team competed in Clear Creek Amana’s Jane Astor Relays Thursday, April 6 in Tiffin.

Michael Yeomans won the 800-meter run in 2:00.91 topping the previous meet record of 2:01.81 while Adam Smith won the discus with a 155-4 throw. Smith took second in the shot put with a 48-3 ½ effort. Jeremy Bachus was second in the 200-meter dash in 23.03.

