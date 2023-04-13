TIFFIN — The Spartan track and field team competed in Clear Creek Amana’s Jane Astor Relays Thursday, April 6 in Tiffin.
Michael Yeomans won the 800-meter run in 2:00.91 topping the previous meet record of 2:01.81 while Adam Smith won the discus with a 155-4 throw. Smith took second in the shot put with a 48-3 ½ effort. Jeremy Bachus was second in the 200-meter dash in 23.03.
Third place finishes went to Oaken Foster in the high jump (6-0), Cole Carney in the long jump (20-3), Marcus Richard in the shot put (47-8 ½), Brick Kabela in the 3,200 and 1,600-meter runs (10:09.87 and 4:41.17), the 4x100 relay (44.24) and Blake Timmons in the 100-meter dash (11.23). Timmons topped the previous meet record of 11.38.
The sprint medley, distance medley, and 4x200 relay crews brought home fourth-place finishes (1:40.24, 3:55.61, and 1:32.73). Ben Kampman rounded out the top-five finishers with a fifth place showing in the discus with a 130-5 throw.
Tyler Bell was sixth in the 400-meter dash (56.06), seventh place went to Carter Grimm in the shot put (45-1 ½), the shuttle hurdle relay (1:07.88), and Charlie Brandt in the 400-meter hurdles (1:00.90). Grant Bumsted was eighth in the 800-meter run (2:11.62), the 4x400 crew was ninth (3:45.48), and Colin Bumsted and Keenan Kruse rounded out the top-ten finishers in the 3,200-meter run (11:16.53) and 400-meter hurdles (1:02.31).
Noah Kottenstette was 11th in the 400-meter run (59.93) and the 4x100 “B” team was 11th (47.07). Nash Kotar posted a 13th-place finish in the 110-meter high hurdles (17.24), Ben Kampman and Spencer Michels were 15th in the shot put (40-6) and 1,600-meter run (5:09.67). Cole Farnsworth and Benjamin Duckett finished 16th in the high jump (5-0) and 110-meter hurdles (18.97). Caleb Bock took 18th in the long jump (16-9 ¼), Gavin Sieverding was 21st in the 200-meter dash (26.41), and Brayden Miller was 27th in the 100-meter dash (13.78).