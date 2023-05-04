First in their heat
Brayden Moore, Nash Kotar, Milo Ashbacker, and Blake Timmons won their heat of the boys 4x100-meter relay at the 113th Drake Relays last weekend in Des Moines. However, with the tight competition, they ended up 40th with their 44.31 seconds time.

 Contributed Photo

DES MOINES — Solon’s varsity boys track and field team was represented in the 113th running of the Drake Relays Thursday through Saturday at Drake University in Des Moines.

Ben Kampman was the top Spartan of the weekend with a sixth-place finish Friday in discus with a 165’-1” throw. Adam Smith was eighth in the event at 161’-1.”

