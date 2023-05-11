Spartans edge Bobcats, fall to Raiders and Clippers Solon Economist May 11, 2023 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Garret Swan (8), Lewis Sutton (3), Nate Shafer (14), Ian Ressler (26), Zeb Kleinsmith (30), and Brody Cash (27) were recognized Thursday, May 4 on Senior Night. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Zeb Kleinsmith (30) drives the ball on Senior Night, Thursday, May 4, at home against Williamsburg. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Ian Ressler (26) and Williamsburg’s Gunnar Van Hyfte battle for the ball Thursday, May 4 in Solon on Senior Night. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Keegan Conway (11) heads the ball Thursday, May 4 in Solon on Senior Night. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Josiah Hale (1) breaks away from a trio of Raiders Thursday, May 4 at home against Williamsburg on Senior Night. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Keeper Zander Stookey boots the ball out of the box Thursday, May 4 at home against Williamsburg on Senior Night. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Eli Freerks (16) fends off Williamsburg’s Evan Burg Thursday, May 4 at home on Senior Night. Freerks had one goal against Benton Community and two against CCA last week. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Eli Freerks (16) heads the ball toward Williamsburg’s goal Thursday, May 4 at home on Senior Night. Freerks had one goal against Benton Community and two against CCA last week. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Evan Burg (7) drives the ball under pressure from Williamsburg’s Christian Sigala Thursday, May 4 at home on Senior Night. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Lewis Sutton (3) launches a pass from midfield Thursday, May 4 at home against Williamsburg on Senior Night. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Caden Mai (9) heads the ball Thursday, May 4 at home against Williamsburg on Senior Night. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Eli Freerks (16) heads the ball toward Williamsburg’s goal Thursday, May 4 at home on Senior Night. Freerks had one goal against Benton Community and two against CCA last week. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOLON — It was a busy week for the varsity boys on the pitch with two road games and Senior Night adding up to a 1-2 showing for the Spartans.Solon 1, Benton Community 0Eli Freerks scored for the 1-0 win Tuesday, May 2 on the Bobcats’ pitch dropping Benton to 5-5 on the season.Williamsburg 1, Solon 0The Raiders scored in the 54th minute and held off the Spartans for the win Thursday, May 4 in Solon. The loss dropped Solon to 4-6 while Williamsburg improved to 9-3.It was Senior Night for the Spartans with Lewis Sutton, Garret Swan, Nate Shafer, Ian Ressler, Brody Cash, and Zeb Kleinsmith honored.Clear Creek Amana 4, Solon 3The Spartans and Clippers met Saturday, May 6 in Tiffin with the Clippers pulling out the 4-3 win to drop Solon to 4-7 on the season.Eli Freerks and Tucker Spence scored for Solon with two goals from Freerks.Upcoming scheduleThursday, May 11 – At Beckman Catholic, Dyersville. 6:30 p.m. with varsity girls at 5:30 p.m.Friday, May 12 – At Davenport North. 4:30 p.m. with JV boys to follow.PostseasonThe Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) had not released postseason information as of our deadline.WaMaC East standingsConf. OverallMarion 9-0 13-0Mount Vernon 5-4 7-6Solon 1-6 4-7West Delaware 0-5 0-10 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you