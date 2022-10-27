KEOKUK — The varsity Spartans closed out the regular season on the road in Keokuk with a 41-7 shelling of the Keokuk Chiefs. Solon led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and took a 35-0 lead before halftime. The second half was played under a continuous clock as Solon increased their lead to 41-0. The Chiefs’ sole score came in the fourth.

Quarterback Blake Timmons completed five of eight passes for 46 yards and one score, Brayden Ruskey made five of 11 for 73 yards and a score, and Oaken Foster completed one of one for 62 yards and a touchdown.

