KEOKUK — The varsity Spartans closed out the regular season on the road in Keokuk with a 41-7 shelling of the Keokuk Chiefs. Solon led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and took a 35-0 lead before halftime. The second half was played under a continuous clock as Solon increased their lead to 41-0. The Chiefs’ sole score came in the fourth.
Quarterback Blake Timmons completed five of eight passes for 46 yards and one score, Brayden Ruskey made five of 11 for 73 yards and a score, and Oaken Foster completed one of one for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Timmons was the leading rusher with five carries for 71 yards, Brett White went 27 yards on four carries with one touchdown, Brayden Moore had one carry for 17 yards, Eddie Johnson made three for a dozen yards, Ruskey had four for nine yards, Landon Shive made one carry for nine yards, Sean Stahle went five yards on two carries, Jack McCarty and Brayden Miller had one carry each for five yards, Mac McCarty had one carry for one yard as did Barret Schade who’s one-yard carry resulted in a Spartan touchdown.
Ryan Rasmussen took Foster’s pass in for a score, Austin Knight had a 41-yard pass reception, Johnson took one pass 18 yards to score, Foster caught two passes for 17 yards, Keenan Kruse caught one pass for 13 yards, Jack McCarty had one reception for a dozen yards, Stahle caught one pass for a nine-yard touchdown effort, Cole Buffington went eight yards on a reception, and Dawson Fordice went five yards with one catch. Grant Knipper went five-for-five on point after kicks.
Jack McCarty led the defense with four solo tackles, Ben Kampman, Quinton Heineman, Fordice, and David Karam made three apiece, Mac McCarty, Charlie Hammill, Moore, and Braydon Hoffman had two solos each with one apiece by Zach Capper, Rhyse Wear, Kruse, Austin Bell, Schade, Luke Woessner, Adam Smith, and Kaleb Behrends.
Although it was a long (two hours) bus ride, Coach Lucas Stanton said he and his staff liked how the Spartans took care of business. “It was great to see our young men get on Keokuk quickly and give their teammates a chance to get in the game early. I believe our football team has continued to grow and mature throughout the year.
Coming off a great Senior Night win (the week before), having the district title wrapped up, and looking forward to playoffs, it would have been easy for us to look past Keokuk (2-6 overall and 0-4 in 3A-5 before the contest). Our message all week was to keep the momentum going into the playoffs and play a good clean game. I’m really proud of the entire TEAM. One of the biggest challenges we have seen over the year is the development of our offensive line. They keep improving every week.”
Solon will host 3A-3 West Delaware (5-4 overall, 4-1 in district play) Friday, October 28 at 7:00 p.m.
“We are obviously familiar with West Delaware with our memorable quarterfinal game last season,” said Stanton. The Spartans won that contest 23-19 after trailing 12-6 in the first quarter, down 12-9 at halftime, and suffering a scoreless third quarter before a late surge in the fourth in Manchester.
“They are a typical West Delaware team who is big and physical. It will be a great challenge for our team and one that we look forward to!”
Elsewhere in the Round of 16 MOC-Floyd Valley (6-2) plays at Harlan (8-1), Nevada (7-2) is at Sioux Center (5-4), Central DeWitt (6-3) is at Mount Vernon (9-0), Hampton-Dumont/CAL (6-3) is at Humboldt (8-1), Benton Community (6-3) is at Independence (9-1), Grinnell (5-4) is at ADM (8-1), and Creston (6-3) is at North Polk (7-2).
3A quarterfinals will be played Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3 and 4 at locations to be determined by the Iowa High School Athletic Association after the conclusion of the first round games.