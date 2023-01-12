VAN HORNE — The varsity boys overcame an 11-6 first period deficit on their way to a 55-41 WaMaC East vs. WaMaC West win over the Benton Community Bobcats Friday, Jan. 6.

Solon’s sluggish start was overshadowed by a 24-8 effort in the second period for a 30-19 halftime advantage. The boys led 42-30 going into the fourth period. Jake Benzing led with 15 points and six rebounds, Sean Stahle and Gehrig Turner produced twelve points each with four rebounds and six assists for Stahle and four rebounds and three steals for Turner. Vince Steinbrech and Oaken Foster both had a seven-point night with two points from Will Cusick.

