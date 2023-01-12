VAN HORNE — The varsity boys overcame an 11-6 first period deficit on their way to a 55-41 WaMaC East vs. WaMaC West win over the Benton Community Bobcats Friday, Jan. 6.
Solon’s sluggish start was overshadowed by a 24-8 effort in the second period for a 30-19 halftime advantage. The boys led 42-30 going into the fourth period. Jake Benzing led with 15 points and six rebounds, Sean Stahle and Gehrig Turner produced twelve points each with four rebounds and six assists for Stahle and four rebounds and three steals for Turner. Vince Steinbrech and Oaken Foster both had a seven-point night with two points from Will Cusick.
The victory came after a 69-58 loss at home Tuesday, Jan. 3 to Williamsburg.
The Spartans led 14-13 at the end of the first period but trailed 30-25 at halftime. The Raiders increased their lead in the third outscoring Solon 22-19 for a 52-44 advantage going into the final period.
Williamsburg’s Derek Weisskopf led all with 20 points. Benzing led the Spartans with 17 points and ten rebounds, Turner had a 13-point night with four assists, Foster produced eight points and ten rebounds, Steinbrech had six points and three steals, Stahle had a five-point night as did Cole Buffington while Rylen Stiegelmeyer contributed four points.
The boys travel to Manchester Friday, Jan. 13 to take on West Delaware at 7:15 and visit rival Mount Vernon Tuesday, Jan. 17 in a girl-boy doubleheader at 7:15. Independence visits Friday, Jan. 20 in another doubleheader with the varsity boys at 7:15. North Polk visits for a non-conference game at 4:30 Saturday, Jan. 21.