The varsity Spartans went 1-1 last week after falling to the No.3-ranked Marion Wolves in a WaMaC East clash and knocking off Regina Catholic (Iowa City) in a non-conference game to move to 10-5 overall and 7-4 in the WaMaC East.
Marion 68 Solon 58
The Wolves took an 18-12 lead at the end of the first period Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Marion High School. Vince Steinbrech put Solon on the scoreboard with a pair of baskets early while Oaken Foster put in a two-point basket, a free throw, and drained a three-pointer. Gehrig Turner had a two-point basket as well. Marion put up five baskets in the second period for a 28-18 lead, prompting Head Coach Jared Galpin to call for a time out. Solon trailed 32-23 at the half. Scoring for the Spartans included a three-pointer by Will Cusick and five points from Turner. Marion continued to build their lead in the third going up 41-29 with three minutes left in the quarter and carrying a 41-35 advantage into the final eight minutes. Jake Benzing put up two points as did Steinbrech. Cole Buffington sank a pair of free throws while Rylen Stiegelmeyer had back-to-back baskets. Turner sank a pair of baskets in the fourth, Benzing had a bucket and pair of free throws, and Sean Stahle had a pair of baskets and two charity shots.
Marion’s Brayson Laube led all with 26 points while Turner led Sparty’s Boys with 16. Stahle and Steinbrech contributed 11 points each with six from Benzing, four each by Stiegelmeyer and Buffington, and three apiece from Foster and Cusick. Turner led on the boards with five rebounds, Stahle grabbed four, Steinbrech and Cusick had three each. Stahle and Austin Knight made two assists apiece while Steinbrech, Benzing, and Foster each had a steal.
Solon 58 Regina Catholic (Iowa City) 49
The boys rebounded Saturday, Jan. 28 as they traveled to Regina High School in Iowa City. The Spartans and Regals were tied at 13 at the end of the first period, but a 20-point effort by Sparty’s Boys in the second led to a 33-29 halftime advantage. Solon’s lead was shrunk to one point, 43-42, at the end of the third before a 15-point effort while holding the Regals to only seven sealed the win.
Steinbrech led all with 22 points and ten rebounds, Benzing had a 19-point game with eight rebounds, Stiegelmeyer produced nine points, Stahle added five, and Turner had three.
Upcoming Schedule
Mount Vernon visits for a Senior Night girl-boy doubleheader Friday, Feb. 3 with JV girls and freshmen boys tipping off at 4:30 p.m., varsity girls and sophomore boys playing at 6:00, and the varsity boys taking the hardwood at 7:15. The Mustangs fell 78-58 in Solon on January 17. Solon visits Independence Tuesday, Feb. 7 with an 8:00 p.m. start, travels to Williamsburg Friday, Feb. 10 with a 7:15 p.m. start, and is at Vinton-Shellsburg on Tuesday, Feb. 14 before finishing the regular season with a home non-conference game against Washington Thursday, Feb. 16.