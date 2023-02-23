SOLON — The varsity Spartans ended the regular season with a pair of wins, a seven game winning streak and a 16-5 record. They knocked off the Keokuk Chiefs in the first round of Class 3A Substate play to advance to the semifinals Thursday, Feb. 23 in Mount Pleasant.
Solon 80 Vinton-Shellsburg 42
The Spartans visited the Vikings Tuesday, Feb. 14 for their second meeting of the season. Solon trounced Vinton-Shellsburg 62-26 at home Dec. 6.
Sparty’s boys shelled the Vikings 23-7 in the first period and added 19 more points in the second for a 42-19 halftime advantage. Both squads put up 18 points in the third but the Spartans still held a comfortable 60-37 lead going into the final quarter.
Jake Benzing led all with 21 points including three three-point baskets, Gehrig Turner had 17 and went 4-4 from outside the arc, Oaken Foster had a nine-point night, Rylen Stiegelmeyer and Cole Buffington produced seven points apiece, Austin Knight came up with six, Sean Stahle and Vince Steinbrech put up four points each, Isaiah Zoske had three points (three-point basket), and Jace Janssen contributed two points. Foster led on the boards with seven rebounds, Turner, Knight, and Stiegelmeyer had four each with three steals by Turner and three assists each by Stahle, Steinbrech, Benzing, and Foster.
Solon 81 Washington 53
The Washington Demons visited Friday, Feb. 17 for a non-conference game. The game was knotted at 19-all at the end of the first period but the Spartans outscored the Demons 21-15 in the second for a 40-34 halftime lead. Solon led 55-41 going into the final eight minutes where they more than doubled up on Washington, outscoring them 26-12 for the win.
Washington’s Ethan Patterson led all with 22 points including four three-point baskets. Stiegelmeyer led Sparty’s Boys with 16 points including a team high three three-pointers while Stahle and Turner had 13 points each, Benzing and Foster produced 11 points apiece, Steinbrech, Buffington, and Will Cusick had four each, Janssen had a three-point night (three-point basket), and Brayden Miller came up with two points. Foster led on the boards with seven rebounds, Steinbrech had six, and Benzing made five with six assists by Turner who also made three steals.
Solon 63 Keokuk 54
Class 3A postseason play began Monday, Feb. 20 as the Keokuk Chiefs visited for a Substate 6 quarterfinal game. The Chiefs entered the contest with a 7-15 record and a five-game losing streak.
However, some coaches see the postseason as a “new” season where records no longer matter and knowing that a loss equals the end of the season, even an “underdog” can prove to be a challenge. Such was the case with the Chiefs who struck first and stayed within a point or two of the Spartans through the first period, leading three times and finishing the quarter up 16-15. Stahle scored on a steal to tie the game at ten and Benzing nailed the first of at least four three-pointers to make it 13-11.
Benzing’s second three-pointer made it 18-16 while Foster and Stahle put in back-to-back buckets for a 22-18 advantage. Benzing’s third three-pointer made it 25-20 while a pair of Turner free throws put Sparty’s Boys up 27-20 just before halftime.
Benzing’s fourth three-pointer opened the second half for a 30-20 lead before Foster made it a 12-point ballgame at 32-20. A Turner three widened the gap to 37-24 while a Solon three-point basket made it an even 20-point game at 47-27. The Spartans led 19-34 going into the fourth period where the Chiefs battled back and cut the deficit in half to 54-44.
Complete stats were not available as of this edition’s deadline.
Semifinal in Mt. Pleasant, and beyond
Mount Pleasant won their quarterfinal over Fort Madison 40-38 and will host Solon while Newton (No. 6 in Class 3A) defeated Oskaloosa 70-56 and Washington battled Fairfield. Semifinal winners will compete Monday, Feb. 27 at 7:00 p.m. at a site to be determined.
The Panthers bring an 18-5 record into Thursday’s semifinal and are the Southeast Conference champions with an 8-3 showing.
The 2023 State Tournament is set for March 6-10 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.