SOLON — The varsity boys extended their winning streak to five last week as they edged WaMaC East foe Independence and WaMaC West’s Williamsburg. The wins improved their record to 14-5 overall and 11-4 in the WaMaC East behind No. 1 Marion (16-4/12-1) as they enter the final week of the regular season.
Solon 57 Independence 52
The Spartans hammered the Mustangs right out of the gate with an 18-5 score at the end of the first period Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Independence. However, “Indee” charged back in the second and stunned Solon with a 24-point effort while holding the Spartans to only seven points in the period. Independence took a 29-25 lead at the half.
Momentum shifted back to the Spartans in the third as they outscored the Mustangs 13-9, but the game was knotted at 38 going into the final eight minutes. A 19-point effort secured the win.
Jake Benzing led with 22 points, Vine Steinbrech had ten, Sean Stahle put up eight, Gehrig Turner and Cole Buffington produced five points each with four from Will Cusick and three by Rylen Stiegelmeyer.
Benzing led in rebounds with seven, Oaken Foster had six and six assists, Turner had five with three steals.
Solon also defeated the Mustangs 76-51 at home January 20.
Solon 67 Williamsburg 65
The Spartans traveled to Williamsburg Friday, Feb. 10 and avenged a Jan. 3 69-58 loss at home to the Raiders. Again, Solon took an early lead building a 20-12 advantage at the end of the first. And, as with the Indee game, were outscored in the second, but held onto a 33-29 lead at the half. The Raiders shelled the Spartans 25-12 in the third to take a 54-45 lead before Sparty’s Boys rallied in the fourth with a 22-point effort to secure the win.
Three Spartans were in double figures led by Benzing with 20 points. Steinbrech had 17 while Stiegelmeyer produced 11. Stahle had an eight-point night, Foster put up seven, and Turner had four on the night. Foster made seven rebounds with six by Steinbrech and five from Benzing. Stahle made five assists, Steinbrech had three steals.
Upcoming schedule
The Washington Demons visit for a non-conference game to close out the regular season Thursday, Feb. 16 with the freshmen playing at 4:30 p.m., sophomores at 6:00, and the varsity at 7:15.
Postseason play starts Monday, Feb. 20 with Class 3A brackets to be announced this week by the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA). Full details, including ticket information can be found at www.iahsaa.org.