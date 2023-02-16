SOLON — The varsity boys extended their winning streak to five last week as they edged WaMaC East foe Independence and WaMaC West’s Williamsburg. The wins improved their record to 14-5 overall and 11-4 in the WaMaC East behind No. 1 Marion (16-4/12-1) as they enter the final week of the regular season.

Solon 57 Independence 52

