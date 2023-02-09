SOLON — The varsity boys went 4-0 to win their home night of dual meets Thursday, Feb. 2 against Keokuk, Midland, Vinton-Shellsburg, and Waterloo West. Vinton-Shellsburg (3-1) was second with Waterloo West (2-2) third, Midland (1-3) fourth, and Keokuk (0-4) fifth.

“That was a rescheduled date from prior to Christmas break, so I was glad we could get it in. It was our final tune-up before Districts Saturday and I thought the guys wrestled well,” said Head Coach Aaron Hadenfeldt.

