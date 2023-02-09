SOLON — The varsity boys went 4-0 to win their home night of dual meets Thursday, Feb. 2 against Keokuk, Midland, Vinton-Shellsburg, and Waterloo West. Vinton-Shellsburg (3-1) was second with Waterloo West (2-2) third, Midland (1-3) fourth, and Keokuk (0-4) fifth.
“That was a rescheduled date from prior to Christmas break, so I was glad we could get it in. It was our final tune-up before Districts Saturday and I thought the guys wrestled well,” said Head Coach Aaron Hadenfeldt.
Solon 63 Midland 15
Lawsin Sinnwell (126 pounds) pinned Brandon Buford in 1:36, Jordan Schmidt (132) pinned Shayden Hansen in 1:57, Carson Kidwell (138) pinned Logan Bicknese in 3:47, Jackson Feuerbach (160) took a 7-2 decision from Jordan Buford, Kyler Jensen (170) pinned Anthony Harrington in 1:56, and Hunter Campion (106) pinned Nathan Rickels in 3:21. Evan Burg (113), Kyler Jessup (120) Teague Williams (145), Braydon Hoffman (195), and Grant Wilson (220) won by forfeit.
Solon 72 Keokuk 9
Williams (145) pinned Anthony Stice in 32 seconds, David Karam (152) pinned Khaos Martin in 1:10, Jensen (170) only needed 13 seconds to pin Rayden Winkler, Jamie Calef (285) made the Spartan bench explode with joy when he pinned Aiden Plowman in 3:52.
“Jamie Calef is a kid that doesn’t say much but keeps his head down and works. Part of the reason that wrestling is tough is because not everyone can be in the ‘varsity’ lineup, and Jamie wasn’t until this last week due to an injury. Having depth at each weight is a big deal and you never know when your time is going to be called, so props to Jamie for stepping in and being ready to go,” Hadenfeldt said.
Burg (113) pinned Xavier Nelson in 1:37, Jordan Schmidt (132), Charlie Karam (138), Feuerbach (160), Zeb Kleinsmith (182), Hoffman (195), Wilson (220), and Campion (106) won by forfeit.
Solon 56 Waterloo West 23
Schmidt (132) won by technical fall 21-5 over Ryan Lindaman, David Karam (152) won a 15-13 decision over Michael Dunn, Jensen (170) pinned Braden Nystrom in 2:00, Wilson (220) pinned Amari Horton in 2:32, Campion (106) pinned James Knight in 1:41, Jessup (120) pinned Josiah Wendland in 48 seconds, and Sinnwell (126) pinned Darreon Sykes in 58 seconds.
Solon 45 Vinton-Shellsburg 31
Charlie Karam (138) pinned Owen Mullinex in 2:19, Williams (145) pinned Colton Behm in 2:47, Hoffman (195) won 5-3 in sudden victory over Curtis Erickson, Wilson (220) pinned Cole Siems in 3:50, Calef (285) pinned Parker Arnold in 5:38, Burg (113) pinned Gavin Morgan in 5:19, and Sinnwell (126) pinned Zach Dickinson in 1:04.
Upcoming schedule
The Spartans will compete Saturday, Feb. 11 at West Delaware High School in Manchester in a Class 2A District Meet with a shot at making it to the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Championships on the line. Competition starts at 10:00 a.m. with Anamosa, Camanche, Central DeWitt, Maquoketa, Monticello, Wahlert Catholic (Dubuque), and West Delaware participating. First and second-place winners in each weight class will advance. The State Championships run from Wednesday, Feb. 15 through Saturday, Feb. 18 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tickets for the District Meet are available through the IHSAA’s website www.iahsaa.org under Tickets.
“We’ll take the momentum into this week’s practices and hopefully be wrestling our best Saturday in Manchester.”