SOLON — Marion and South Tama visited the Spartans for a double dual meet Thursday, Jan. 5.
Solon 48 Marion 24
Evan Burg (113 pounds) pinned Marion’s Cohen Johnson (3:55), Kyler Jessup (120) pinned Lucas Horak (3:17), Jordan Schmidt (132) pinned Elliott Rogers (3:19), Teague Williams (145) took a 6-5 decision over Rodney Fetter, Kyler Jensen (170) pinned Adam Rose (1:15), Braydon Hoffman (195) won a 6-5 decision over Tayt Broell, and Grant Wilson (220) pinned Brady Walsh (1:24).
Fischer Harrison (160) and Reece Rochholz (170) won extra (no points) matches with Harrison earning an 11-1 major decision over Lance Wood while Rochholz pinned Landon DeSotel (2:59).
South Tama 38 Solon 25
Joe Ebert (285) won a 5-3 decision over South Tama’s Nathaniel Palmarez, Burg (113) pinned Jovanie Perez (1:37), Charlie Karam (138) won a 13-3 major decision over Drayton White, Williams (145) won a 9-4 decision over Jacob Youngbear, Jackson Feuerbach (160) won an 11-3 major decision over Pedro Munoz, and Jensen (170) pinned Madden Martinez (1:02).
In extra matches, Jadyn Bevans (113) pinned Carver Cecak (3:18), Kacey Craig (113) pinned Cecak (2:00), Milo Ashbacker (138) pinned Anthony Thompson (5:10), Carson Kidwell (138) pinned Rayden Hill (2:47), Conlan Poynton (160) pinned Raul Alas (1:10), and Zeb Kleinsmith (195) won a 7-2 decision over Wyatt Surman.
Upcoming meets
The boys travel to West Delaware in Manchester Thursday, Jan. 12 for a double dual with the Hawks and Benton Community at 6:00 p.m. and will host the annual Ed Hadenfeldt Tournament Saturday, Jan. 14 starting at 9:30 a.m. The JV boys tournament will be Monday, Jan. 16 starting at 3:30 p.m.