CENTER POINT — Solon’s boys stormed the Stormin’ Pointers’ track Monday, April 24 winning the CPU Co-Ed Relays with a dominating 220-109 score over runner up CPU. Clear Creek Amana (75), Central City (72), and Springville (61) rounded out the five-team field.

The Spartans racked up wins in 14 events and followed with six second-place finishes.

