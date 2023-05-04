CENTER POINT — Solon’s boys stormed the Stormin’ Pointers’ track Monday, April 24 winning the CPU Co-Ed Relays with a dominating 220-109 score over runner up CPU. Clear Creek Amana (75), Central City (72), and Springville (61) rounded out the five-team field.
The Spartans racked up wins in 14 events and followed with six second-place finishes.
Brick Kabela was a double winner in the 3,200 and 1,600-meter runs (10:21.17 and 4:51.65), Brett White won the 100-meter dash (11.79), Jeremy Bachus won the 400-meter dash (51.47), Nash Kotar cleared the 110-meter-high hurdles in 16 seconds for the win, Michael Yeomans won the 800-meter run (2:01.57), and Blake Timmons won the 200-meter dash in 23.06 seconds. Grant Wilson won the discus with a 122-10 throw.
Six relay wins also boosted Solon’s point totals.
Brayden Moore, Brett White, Barret Schade, and Austin Knight won the sprint medley relay (1:39.79), Maddox Shipley, Wyatt Applegarth, Spencer Michels, and Grant Bumsted won the 4x800 (8:56.49), and Kotar, Charlie Brandt, Benjamin Duckett, and Cole Carney won the shuttle hurdle relay (1:04.98). Jace Janssen, Schade, Gavin Sieverding, and Shipley won the distance medley (4:05.22), Moore, Kotar, Milo Ashbacker, and Timmons won the 4x100 (44.77), and Rhett Mesch, Grant Bumsted, Tyler Bell, and Sieverding won the 4x400 (3:42.34).
Eddie Johnson took second in the shot put with a 38’-5-1/2” throw, Kaleb Behrends hurled the discus 117’-11” for second, and second place finishes went to Keenan Kruse in the 400-meter dash (55.98), Austin Knight in the 200 dash (24.10), and Brandt in the 400-meter hurdles (1:00.06). Colby Myers, Kaleb Behrends, Jeremy Tabor, and Trevor Myers ran the throwers relay and took second place in 55.24 seconds.
Third place went to Gavin Wisman in the high jump (5-2), Grant Knipper in the 100 dash (12.01), Cole Carney in the 110-meter hurdles (16.82), Will Brandt in the 400-meter hurdles (1:04.32), and Spencer Michels in the 1600 run (5:05.60).
Fourth place went to Conlan Poynton in long jump (16-1), Eli Kampman in discus (111-0), Colin Bumsted in the 3200 (11:16.11), Kyler Jensen in the 100 dash, 12.27), and Benjamin Duckett in the 110-meter hurdles (17.19).
Eli Kampman, Poynton, Carson O’Haver, and Gabe Nicholson ran the distance medley (B-team) to fourth place in 4:28.03 and Justin Moore,, Einar Stecher, Will Brandt, and Wisman took the 4x400 (B-team) to fourth in 4:06.76.
Oliver Owens was fifth in shot put with a 34’-5” throw.
Stecher, Brady White, Jensen, and Justin Moore took the sprint medley (B-team) to fifth place in 1:51.45 and Janssen, Brayden Miller, Charlie Brandt, and Ryan Walsh took the 4x100 (B-team) to fifth in 50.02 seconds.
Noah Kottenstette took seventh in the 400 dash in 1:03.43.
Dylan Branscomb took tenth in the shot put with a 32’-9” throw, and Trevor Myers was tenth in discus with a 99’-9” effort.
“The goal for this meet was to go out and make the most of the opportunity to compete,” said Coach Mark Sovers. “Each time you are in different situations they have an impact on you moving forward. We wanted to find out something new about ourselves as individuals and our TEAM. We want to continue to grow and develop into the complimentary Track Team we can moving into the Championship portion of our Season. We were able to move closer to our goal competing at Center Point.”