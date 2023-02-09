SOLON — The varsity Spartans improved to 12-5 overall and 9-4 in the WaMaC East (good for second place behind 15-4/11-1 Marion with a pair of wins last week for season sweeps of West Delaware and rival Mount Vernon.
Solon 50 West Delaware 38
The Spartans rolled over West Delaware 72-47 back on Jan. 13 in the Hawks’ nest and plucked their feathers again Tuesday, Jan. 31 at home. The Hawks won the first period 19-12 but Solon rallied back in the second with a 23-point effort while holding West Delaware to only seven points for a 35-26 halftime lead. The third period was a low-scoring affair with six points for the home team and five for the visitors leading to a 41-31 advantage for Solon going into the final quarter.
Jake Benzing led with 14 points including a pair of three-pointers, Vince Steinbrech had a 12-point night and led in rebounds with seven, Rylen Stiegelmeyer produced nine points, Austin Knight had five points, Will Cusick contributed four, and Sean Stahle, Oaken Foster, and Gehrig Turner added two points each.
Solon 76 Mount Vernon 50
The Highway 1 rivals met in Mount Vernon on January 17 with the Spartans prevailing 78-58 and met again Friday, Feb. 3 for Solon’s Senior Night with similar results. Sean Stahle and Oaken Foster were honored in a pregame ceremony for their efforts and contributions to Spartan Basketball.
The Mustangs drew first blood with a three-point basket, but Benzing answered in-kind to tie. Another Mount Vernon three-pointer led to a second from Benzing and a 6-6 tie. Steinbrech made it an 8-7 ballgame while Turner scored on a steal and layup for a 10-7 lead. The Spartans drained a trio of three-point buckets with two from Cole Buffington and one by Turner to go up 21-12 and won the first period 21-14. Benzing sank his third three-pointer in the second for a 24-16 lead while Buffington drained his third making it 29-16. Solon led 33-31 at the half as the Mustangs rallied late in the quarter with a pair of three-pointers including one, which just beat the shot clock by a hair.
During halftime the 1973 State Tournament team was recognized with players and their coach recognized for their historic effort, which put Solon on the State Basketball map with their Consolation Championship, the first in Solon HS history.
The Mustangs took a brief 36-35 lead in the third period but watched helplessly as the Spartans surged ahead powered in part by two more three-pointers from Benzing and one from Stiegelmeyer for a 55-41 lead going into the final quarter.
Benzing led all with 31 points including five three-pointers in total and led in rebounds with six. Stiegelmeyer produced 14 points with two three pointers, Buffington went three-for-three from three-point range and had an 11-point night, Turner contributed nine points while Stahle and Steinbrech had four points each with eight assists for Steinbrech, and Foster added three points.
Upcoming events
The Spartans travel to Williamsburg Friday, Feb. 10 with the freshmen playing at 4:30 p.m., sophomores at 6:00, and varsity taking to the hardwood at 7:15. The boys stay on the road with a trip to Vinton-Shellsburg Tuesday, Feb. 14 with freshmen at 4:30 and varsity at 7:15. The sophomore game has been cancelled. Washington (Iowa) visits Thursday, Feb. 16 for a non-conference game.
Substate play begins Monday, Feb. 20 with the second round Thursday, Feb. 23 and the finals Monday, Feb. 27. The 2023 Boys State Basketball Tournament runs Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. As of this edition’s deadline the Iowa High School Athletic Association had not released Class 3A substate pairings.
WaMaC East Standings
Conference Overall
Marion 11-1 15-4
Solon 9-4 12-5
Mount Vernon 8-4 12-6
W. Delaware 7-5 10-9
Independence 3-8 7-12